SEBRING — County commissioners and staff will review the proposed 2019-20 fiscal year budget one more time at a special meeting on Monday.
It’s hoped that this might solidify additions, cuts and adjustments to the budget for the coming year. The meeting will be 9 a.m. Monday in the county commission chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Out of the county’s overall $154.8 million 2019-20 budget, which represents an $11.03 million increase over this current fiscal year, county administration and staff had recommended a $73.3 million General Fund — the part the Board of County Commission can influence.
After several cuts, the county’s General Fund has been reduced to $72.06 million, but the only part of the general fund the Board of County Commission can directly affect is $20.4 million.
The rest of the General Fund consists of constitutional officer budgets, contributions to outside agencies and the Board’s contribution to both law enforcement and the countywide 911 consolidated dispatch.
That totals $51.74 million. County commissioners have asked constitutional officers to hold increases to a 3.5% increase or less, but the only fund that went down is the law enforcement contribution, which went down by $68,332, or 2.04%.
The lowest increase was $43,866 for the Highlands County Tax Collector, or 2.44%. The biggest was for the Supervisor of Elections Office: $384,666, or 45.26%.
Highlands County commissioners had asked about bumping up the 2019-20 budget to get a $5 million influx from the fund balance, in an effort to make sure needed staff positions could get covered. County Administrator Randy Vosburg and members of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) had pledged to find the funds.
The arrival of a $4.35 million check from the Federal Emergency Management Agency the week of Aug. 12 looked to make that possible. It would allow the county to “buy back” critical employee positions that had, up to that point, been cut from the Veterans, Human Resources, Code Enforcement and Public Information departments, as well as the Children’s Advocacy Center.
At the same time, however, the Highlands County commission has been reluctant to go full-speed ahead with the proposed fire services budget for the coming fiscal year.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor has worked aggressively to replace antique and out-of-date engines, as well as refurbish and rebuild fire stations to accommodate full-time fire and emergency medical crews.
He and Vosburg presented a five-year plan to that effect.
The fire assessment the Board of County Commission approved in July 2018 covers 68% of the costs recommended by Government Services Group (GSG) consultant firm.
It raises $5 million or less, well under the $7 million GSG plan.
The plan is to raise assessments 7% each year, until they reach full funding, or the county-imposed caps.
At the Aug. 6 meeting, Bashoor suggested subsidizing purchases and hires with $532,000 from the fire assessment fund balance in Fiscal Year 2019-20 and with approximately $1 million in 2020-21.
The $1.7 million fire assessment fund balance would deplete in two years to approximately $163,000.
Concerned about drawing down the assessment’s fund balance so quickly, commissioners asked Bashoor and Vosburg to scale back improvement plans for the coming year and future years and bring a new proposal at Monday’s special meeting.
In the agenda packet for this meeting, Bashoor has trimmed back his time schedule for truck replacement to a 15-year cycle, and has deferred many firefighter and lieutenant positions, including a fire inspector, planned for fiscal year 2020-21.
He has also deferred construction of Highlands Lakes Station 1 and Spring Lake Station 20, two stations he had hoped to get built and staffed in fiscal year 2021-22.
Any other renovations, projects or fire engines would be deferred from fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24.
In all, this would cut $1.13 million in renovations and replacements of equipment from the fire assessment budget over the next four years.
Hopefully, this would keep the county from having to draw down reserves from the fire assessment fund.
Bashoor’s warning, however, as stated in his presentation to the board, is that insurance ratings could go up for some landowners, from not having full-time fire and emergency medical coverage of the majority of residential and commercial areas in the county.
(1) comment
The county fathers discussing what else they can waste money on. We could always use a couple of roundabouts on Hwy 27 to make things even more interesting.
