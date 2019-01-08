SEBRING — Commissioners today will get to discuss whether or not they like the idea of opening up alcohol sales to Sunday mornings.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission agenda includes a public hearing on the matter, including a copy of the Lake Placid town ordinance that allows Sunday morning sales, and copies of letters in favor of the change.
Among the proponents are the Turn 2 Brewing Company Inc., Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, the Highlands County Tourism Development Council and the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce.
Herbert Somers with Turn 2 Brewing wrote in his letter that local retail, food/beverage and tourism industries are growing, and having a Sunday sales restriction puts them at a competitive disadvantage with the surrounding areas.
Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn has a proposed amendment to Chapter 3 of the Highlands County Code of Ordinances, which would allow alcohol sales from grocery stores and restaurants starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday and ending at 2 a.m. Monday.
It would, essentially, align Sunday sales with the rest of the week. It would also make it possible for visitors to the county to purchase alcohol on Sunday morning, whether with Sunday brunch or for a gathering that afternoon.
Dunn has said Sugar Sand Distillery, local winery Henscratch Farms and Jaxson’s lakeside restaurant near Lake Placid would also benefit from the change.
The town of Lake Placid has opened up alcohol sales for Sunday morning within the town limits. Sebring and Avon Park allow alcohol sales on Sunday the same way the county currently does: From 1 p.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.
Also on the agenda are two items having to do with providing, respectively, right of way and concrete work for Sebring Parkway Phase 3.
A public hearing would determine if commissioners want to accept and execute a Housing and Urban Development Settlement Statement between the county and Goodfellas Land + Citrus LLC, to buy 0.51 acres for the Parkway.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has indicated in agenda materials that the purchase price of $25,000 — plus $210.50 in closing fees — is included in the current budget for the project.
Those costs, he’s stated, will get covered mostly by the removal of drainage structures and piping that was estimated to cost $20,000.
Howerton also has an action item from Parkway Phase 3 Project Manager Kenya Anderson, requesting the County Commission approve a bid award of $1.37 million to Marmer Construction Inc., the sole bidder on the construction of various concrete items needed along the route of Sebring Parkway Phase 3.
The County Commission meets at 9 a.m. today in the boardroom at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.