In this December 2018 file photo, a plastic barrier along the right of way for Sebring Parkway Phase 3 catches most of the runoff that would wash onto Lake Denton Road, at right, but not all of it. Residents have seen sand and silt from recent rains pour from a temporary driveway, in the right-hand background, to a low spot in their road, and then wash into Lake Denton, a spring-fed lake.