SEBRING — Two years ago, when Hurricane Irma hit Highlands County head-on, pet owners had no shelter they could use where they could also house their pets.
The same is still true, said Patty Dumont of Sebring Angels, a local pet rescue organization, and she’d like to see the county do something about it.
“I took in 27 dogs during Irma, at my house,” Dumont said. “We’ve got to do something.”
She and her husband, Dennis Thieme, also opened a “pop-up” emergency shelter for animals just prior to Irma hitting the county. Highlands County Animal Services was looking at having to euthanize 36 dogs because Florida law states you cannot lock an animal in a kennel if it’s going to flood.
“So we’re going to kill you first, so you don’t die,” Dumont said. “Unacceptable. It’s unacceptable.”
Dumont said she and her husband bought an old gasoline/service station and converted it in 36 hours to a pet shelter, with water and electric service.
“We made it happen,” Dumont said.
Dumont also said she and Denise Beauparlant, president of Sebring Angels, have tried to help out any seniors who need to evacuate but can’t take their pets.
Dumont said one lady, “riddled with cancer,” whom she’s helped in the last two years, called “in a panic mode” with a four-hour supply of oxygen, worried about her dogs.
Dumont guaranteed she and her husband would care for her bird and two Chow dogs, but told her, if power goes out, she must be at a special needs shelter.
“It’s not rocket science. It really isn’t,” Dumont said. “There are many many… Hardee County (and) Okeechobee County have pet friendly shelters. We cannot wait for the next big one.”
She asked for a chance to talk with county officials about the matter.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he believes he and Dumont agree on the need. He and Emergency Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss have looked at existing shelters or facilities, even days before the storm.
Unfortunately, pet-friendly shelters that house both people and their pets in separate spaces must also have separate air-conditioning systems for those two spaces.
Government entities must meet strict requirements to set up pet-friendly shelters, he said, and for that reason, it’s been hard to find a building that works best.
Plus, he said, some residents have said they wouldn’t come to a pet-friendly shelter if they couldn’t shelter side-by-side with their pets.
Dumont said she understood this. Her group is passionate about people being able to shelter with their animals, but getting them to understand that their animals need to be in another room.
Robert Peck, a Brooksville resident at the meeting for another matter, said his county has converted two public schools to pet-friendly shelters. Online sources list D.S. Parrott Middle School on Youth Drive in Brooksville as the only Hernando County pet-friendly shelter.
“A lot of people we know won’t leave their pets,” Peck said. “Like you said, they separate the pets, but at least can go down and see the pets.”
Commission Chair Jim Brooks suggested Reiss contact Hernando County, and see what they had to do to set up that shelter.
