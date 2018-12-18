SEBRING — Marc Bashoor, Public Services director, hopes to have a person soon for county commissioners to hire as deputy chief of operations.
He did a day and a half of interviews last week and had 11 people apply, from both within the county organization and from outside the county, as well.
“I’ve made a decision,” Bashoor said Friday. “I’m in the process of making notifications with the expectation of making an announcement.”
Bashoor said that announcement will likely come in two weeks, when he also announces the new battalion chiefs under the new Highlands County Fire Rescue structure.
He said he hopes to have the deputy chief and battalion chiefs “up on the floor” by the first of the year.
Once they’re in place, he can bring in the new full-time firefighters, Bashoor said.
Like dominoes falling or sand in an hourglass, Bashoor said, things set up for a while are falling into place.
“Part of this job is to keep them falling in the right place,” Bashoor said. “Christmas is going to be a busy time and not because it’s Christmas, but because (I’ve) got a lot of dominoes coming together.”
Part of getting those pieces in place meant reassigning personnel who were already working for the county. One of those reassignments did not work out, which is part of the reason Bashoor has the empty slot for the operations chief.
The position would have been filled by Scott Canaday, but he was let go on Sept. 10 this year.
Canaday was not immediately available by phone Monday.
Canaday was promoted to the position of Emergency Management director in May 2011, after serving for a year as interim manager. Canaday held that position through seven hurricane seasons, including last year’s season with Hurricane Irma.
He and LaTosha Reiss, now Emergency Management manager, and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. gathered receipts for a request for $14.9 million in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Those funds are still in process, and $8 million of the funds, reportedly, has been approved by FEMA for disbursement, pending state-level approval.
In May this year, Canaday, then Public Safety director, got reassigned as Fire Services supervisor, under Fire Services Manager Tim Eures. Bashoor was hired in June, and the Board of County Commission approved formation of the single fire district and single fire assessment in July.
Bashoor said the plan was to have Canaday serve as deputy chief of operations, which would be a shift in responsibility once the 10 separate volunteer fire districts all became part of the same single fire district.
He said Canaday had a passion for leading the Hazardous Materials Team and other such specialty teams, and would have served as a “a good operations guy” for those calls.
“Unfortunately, the structure changed the dynamic of the organization,” Bashoor said. “It was obvious it was not a good fit.”
Bashoor said he went to Canaday to give him the bad news and, ultimately, Canaday “did not leave of his own volition” and “did not ask to leave” the county.
“We parted ways,” Bashoor said.
Canaday was at the Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at American Legion Post 25, but that was the day after his last day, Bashoor said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Canaday was given the option of a resignation letter, but declined.
“I don’t think he was pleased with where he would be in the new structure,” Vosburg said.
That “bled into his daily work,” Vosburg said. “Scott was good at fighting fires. That’s his passion.”
However, administration-level work is removed from that work, Vosburg said, and like teachers who return to the classroom after being principals, Vosburg believes fighting fires is where Canaday would be happiest.
He has not, however, been among those applying for full-time firefighter positions, according to county officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.