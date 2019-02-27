SEBRING — Highlands County has experienced five fatalities this year, including the crash that occurred Monday on State Road 66.
According to late reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, Highlands County had six fatalities during the same time period last year, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 26, 2018.
On Jan. 13, Javier Alvarez, a three-month-old infant from Fort Pierce, died in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash occurred when one of the drivers attempted to pass the other on State Road 70 south of Lake Placid.
On Jan. 27, Howard Davis, 62, of Lake Placid, died in a crash involving a pedestrian (Davis) and a vehicle. The incident occurred on U.S. 27 just north of Sun N Lakes Boulevard. The driver hit Davis when negotiating a left curve.
On Feb. 16, Uriel Martinez, 22, of Immokalee, died in a single vehicle crash on Placid Lakes Boulevard just north of SR 70. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Also on Feb. 16, Lloyd Wofford Jr., 49, of Sebring, died in a single vehicle crash when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and ran off the road. Wofford was travelling north on Carroll Shelby Road, one mile east of Haywood Taylor Boulevard.
The most recent fatality happened at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2014 Kiak Meiduo motor scooter died in a crash after hitting a semi tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of orange juice. The crash occurred near the intersection of SR 66 and Fox Road. Identification of the driver is pending notification of next of kin.
According to the press release from Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the motor scooter, who was traveling eastbound on SR 66, made an improper u-turn in front of the semi, which was traveling westbound on SR 66, and was struck on the left side by the front of the semi.
The impact of the crash caused the driver of the motor scooter to separate from the vehicle and land in the north grass shoulder of SR 66. The force of the collision also caused the motor scooter to be pushed approximately 250 feet before being run over by the semi.
The driver of the motor scooter was not wearing a helmet, and it is unknown whether this driver was impaired, FHP states.
The driver of the semi tanker only sustained minor injuries, and the driver did not show any signs of impairment, according to the FHP report. The driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt.
According to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, it is legal to operate a motor scooter on Florida roadways. The vehicle needs to be titled and registered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.