SEBRING — When the Highlands County Legislative Delegation arrives Jan. 21 to get an annual “wish list” from local officials and residents, some items will get left off.
The Board of County Commission decided Tuesday, Dec. 18 to hold off on asking for changes in legal advertising requirements and permission to sell asphalt to private companies and to other counties.
County commissioners opted instead to keep just the list promoted by the Florida Association of Counties, with one exception: They deleted from their list the request to make residential fire sprinklers mandatory for new construction.
That would require changes in county code, and commissioners preferred to let residents decide for themselves if they wanted to add the expense of sprinklers.
Commissioners didn’t discuss the matter of legal advertisement requests, which would have asked legislators to allow the county the option of posting legal advertisements online instead of in the local newspaper.
However, they had plenty of discussion about the now-deleted request to allow the county to sell asphalt. Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green told the Highlands News-Sun he gets 20-30 calls a year from private citizens and local businesses wanting to purchase asphalt from the county plant versus an asphalt company.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the item was on the priorities list this time as a way of helping local businesses. Also, Green told commissioners that both DeSoto and Okeechobee counties have asked him if he could sell asphalt to them for road projects.
State law doesn’t allow that, however. After Highlands County bought its own $3.3 million asphalt plant in 2008 in an effort to save costs, the asphalt production industry lobbied against allowing any sales from that plant to private entities.
Senators and representatives tried to prohibit local governments from buying or operating an asphalt or concrete plant, and two county commissioners at that time wanted to close and sell the plant.
The county was supposed to save and make money on the deal, as well as be less dependent on expensive, often unavailable aggregate from commercial suppliers.
There was also hope that the plant would be profitable, and that never happened, but the county made good use of the asphalt on all the roads that need paving or repair in the county. Green, at the time, called it a “break-even proposition.”
On Tuesday, commissioners agreed lobbying for an exception in their case would cost too much and be a difficult position to hold, since Highlands County has the only county-owned asphalt plant in the state.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said that if DeSoto and Okeechobee counties have lobbyists, maybe they could craft a legislation proposal on the matter. He asked if Highlands County has a lobbyist, and Vosburg said the county’s lobbying needs are too few and not often enough to justify having one on retainer.
It wouldn’t hurt to get some prices, Brooks suggested.
“I’m not a huge fan of lobbyists in general,” Commissioner Don Elwell said. “In this political climate, they are a necessary evil.”
Brooks asked if the county would need to put out bids for one, but Vosburg pointed out that lobbyists are exempt under Florida law from having to go through the competitive bid process.
Also on the list of legislative priorities for the county are:
• Change the Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act that would raise the threshold for bidding contracts above $2 million, which would let existing contracts stay in place below that level.
• Expedite reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, since small counties like Highlands County have suffered economic hardship from responding to disasters immediately, and then waiting months or years for reimbursement.
• Continue funding commitments to financially constrained counties.
• Index local option fuel taxes to adjust with the Consumer Price Index.
• Maintain a growth cap of 50 percent for the County Medicare Cost fund.
• Adopt the Pro Board or Center for Public Safety Excellence credentials for volunteers and new hires, giving local agencies a wider field of talent beyond the “Florida-only” pool.
• Protect and increase fund levels to high-valued programs and revenue sharing programs that help small counties and communities.
• Fund water projects that protect and enhance water quality and increase water supply for rural counties.
• Increase funds for rural infrastructure projects either by targeted funding for rural projects in the Florida Job Growth Grant fund or increasing funding to the Rural Infrastructure Program.
• Increase funding and reimbursement to rural Florida health departments that provide primary and dental care and to health-related transportation systems in small counties.
• Ensure full-funding of state-mandated requirements of the School Safety Act, or alter the requirements to allow for local flexibility in providing safe schools.
Elwell also suggested, with the pending change in political climate in Tallahassee from Governor-elect Ron DeSantis, that there might not be the “line-item” vetoes popular with Gov. Rick Scott.
It might be wise for the county to promote an economic development project, such as lengthening the runway at Sebring Regional Airport, an “economic driver for this area,” Elwell said.
“It’s worth a shot,” Brooks said.
Former Highlands News-Sun staff writer Gary Pinnell contributed to this report.^p
