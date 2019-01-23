SEBRING — In a public hearing Tuesday, county commissioners agreed to allow cellular towers along county roads, as long as they don’t stand out.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who said she would prefer to see all or most of the wireless relay equipment installed underground, and would like to see the county adopt the Lake Placid rules of locating all utilities underground, voted with other commissioners in favor of the ordinance, which would now allow wireless antennas on standard utility poles and light posts.
However, the ordinance also includes provisions to prevent the antennas from becoming eyesores, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.
Repeating a presentation he made in October 2018, mostly for Tuck’s benefit since she was elected in November, there has been a move by telecommunications companies to install more antennas for the emerging 5G wireless networks.
The Florida Legislature requires all counties to let wireless companies locate in the right of way. Some counties have had moratoriums, some have not acted and some have required all utilities to go underground.
In October, Highlands County still had an 18-month moratorium on new towers. County Attorney Joy Carmichael told commissioners the ban couldn’t go much longer and they needed something on the books.
“Our intent is to blend these things in,” Howerton said, showing examples of antennas camouflaged to their surroundings and others that look, as described by the Electromagnetic Frequency Safety Network, like “junkyards on a pole.”
Howerton also said Hardee County still has a 110-foot cell phone tower within the right of way for Singletary Road, something he doesn’t want to see here.
“We require the stealth design,” Howerton said, if located on neighborhood poles.
Also, new poles cannot be more than 10 feet above the existing structure, must be the same height as other poles within a 500-foot radius or must not be more than 50 feet tall in an area with no nearby poles.
“I’d hate to see a big old pole sticking up in my yard,” Tuck said.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked if the county would be responsible for any damage to wireless equipment installed on county-owned poles. Howerton said it wouldn’t.
When Tuck asked about installing components underground, Howerton said that’s encouraged, especially in areas where homeowners associations want that.
Commission Chairman Jim Brooks asked if the ordinance would allow applicants to get through the process in a timely manner, and Howerton said it should, mostly.
Howerton said an applicant’s approval may take a while because it involves a lot of coordination with other government agencies.
