SEBRING — County commissioners have approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Avon Park for a state grant the city received to improve housing conditions for city residents.
Avon Park also asked for $50,000 of the county’s State Housing Improvement Program funds — of which the county received $350,000 at the Dec. 18 meeting — to use as matching funds for a community development block grant (CDBG). Commissioners also approved that allocation at that same meeting as an action item pulled from the consent agenda for discussion.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said the county had done that in the past, such as when the city got a grant to build The Palms at Lake Tulane, a housing project at the corner of South Lake Boulevard and West Hal McRae Boulevard.
Corbett Alday III of Guardian Community Resource Management Inc. told commissioners the city had requested a community development block grant from the state of Florida and received that award on or before the week of Dec. 9.
It’s a block grant for a housing program, providing housing rehabilitation over scattered sites throughout the city, Alday said. All city residents would be eligible to apply.
People would have to qualify by income, with priority to those with lowest income, Alday said. Elderly, veterans and disabled would rank high.
Priority would also go to people who need to correct code violations as well as safety and health concerns, he said, including electrical, plumbing and roof repairs.
Brooks’ main concern was that the county can only have one CDBG project open at one time, and as of right now, the county is still completing a project to extend water lines to residents around Lake Blue just outside the town of Lake Placid.
Alday said no one entity can have two open at once, but the county can have one open while each of the municipalities in the county can have one open at that same time.
So, Brooks said, once the county completes the Lake Blue project, it can apply for a new CDBG for another project. Alday said that’s true.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn if the county has enough extra SHIP funds for the request, and he said it did in the special needs account.
“This [housing] was one of the first projects we did in Lake Placid, and it really worked out well,” said Tuck, a former Lake Placid town council member.
