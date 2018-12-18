SEBRING — Highlands County is still in the process of making plans for the property for Highlands County Animal Services, which it leases from the Sebring Airport Authority for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The county is in the process of redoing the landscaping on the site and the Airport Authority asked to give it a stamp of approval. Commissioners declined.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael said that Airport Authority lawyers wanted provisions in the legal paperwork to approve the landscaping planned for that site. She replied that the county would design the landscaping based on countywide land development regulations.
“I hope that statement didn’t run them off,” Commissioner Ron Handley said when he got the news at the first December meeting. “They want to say grace over the design of the building.”
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he didn’t think it would be a problem. The county plans to install vegetative buffers between the site and Haywood Taylor Boulevard, which serves as the grand entrance to the airport, the Sebring Airport Industrial Park and the Sebring International Raceway, which sits on the southwest portion of airport property and is the first major development visible to visitors.
Suzanne Hunnicutt, capital projects manager, said Monday that the project is still in the planning stages. The county has not even hired an architect yet for the proposed building addition. She doesn’t even know yet how many square feet will be added.
She said the county first put the project into the Capital Financial Strategy — the county’s capital improvements plan — a couple of years ago. It got delayed, she said, when the Sheriff’s Office took over operations for animal control and needed to review the needs for space and logistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.