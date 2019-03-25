SEBRING — County commissioners lent support Tuesday to state efforts for new transportation corridors, but not Senate Bill 7098 or the “Southwest Connector.”
Commissioners voted to send a letter to support Florida Legislature efforts to continue investing in multi-modal transportation and infrastructure for current and future roadways to enhance Highlands County’s quality of life, infrastructure, traffic safety and emergency evacuation routes.
Commissioner Don Elwell, who made the motion, did not lend support to a proposed toll road through the Heartland from Polk County to Collier County.
While he acknowledged that U.S. 17 and U.S. 27 need work, too, he disagreed with a member of the public who said those corridors can handle future traffic loads. He said they are too congested now in many spots.
“Purchase of additional right of way will be difficult if not impossible in some of those (congested) stretches,” Elwell said.
He said additional roadways are needed, whether it’s a “connector” or elevated limited access highway.
Senate Bill 7068, Transportation, which was introduced by the Senate Committee on Infrastructure and Security and passed committee unanimously, creates the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) Program to expand infrastructure and encourage development in rural communities.
It would also extend the Suncoast Parkway to the Georgia state line, extend Florida’s Northern Turnpike to a juncture with the Suncoast Parkway and to create a new expressway — the Southwest-Central Florida Connector — from Polk County to Collier County.
This would created a toll road system through the length of the peninsula.
Heartland ParkwayIn previous transportation plans, the Southwest Connector had another name, “Heartland Parkway,” and despite studies that showed that road was not necessary — versus improvements to U.S. 17 and U.S. 27 — it has been raised again as a possible road project and heavily supported by Florida Senate President Bill Galvano.
The bill also requires the Florida Department of Transportation to identify opportunities within these corridors for turnpike expansion, broadband connectivity, potable water/sewer and energy distribution, alternative modes of transportation and rural transit.
The bill would increase motor vehicle licensing fees, with some exemptions, Commission Chair Jim Brooks said, and calls for an increase in funds for small county road programs. A Southwest Connector would likely run west of Highlands County and affect improvements to State Roads 64, 66 and 70, he said.
Business Services Director Chris Benson told commissioners the plan is to start on the project in 2022 and be done by 2030.
Of three corridors being considered, two might impact the county, Benson said, but it’s possible none of them would.
That’s “wishful thinking,” said Brooks, since it usually takes a minimum 10 years for a major road project in Florida to go from concept to construction.
“I wish it was built today, ‘cause I hate to go up (U.S.) 27,” Brooks said.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked if the county would be asked to set aside money. Brooks said motorists would do it through the increased fees.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said, on first review, he didn’t see anything “bad” in the bill. The county commission could endorse all or some of the bill, or just the Southwest Connector, he said.
OppositionPaula House, an attorney with Save Our Creeks, a non-profit conservation and environmental restoration organization, urged commissioners not to support the corridor.
She said U.S. 17 and U.S. 27 already serve the same purpose as a “Southwest Connector,” and are 10 years behind on funding for improvements.
House said three studies, the last of which cost $20 million, found the Heartland Parkway unfeasible because of the existing highways.
“There’s absolutely no need for another corridor to be started over from scratch, for a toll road to go down between those two existing corridors,” House said. “This is not a transportation corridor. It is a development corridor.”
She alleged that special interests have pushed for the road, including ranch owners who hope it may bring commercial and residential development.
Development, she said, was responsible for last year’s algae blooms in South Florida and on both coasts, and said conservation is the only prevention.
“And this corridor will pretty much ensure that’s not going to happen in Florida,” House said. “We will not have a natural environment, we’ll have an Engineered environment. It will not be sustainable.”
SupportRay Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, reminded commissioners how he said Polk County had sent a letter of support.
Royce said U.S. 27 and U.S. 17 may work very well heading south, but not to the north.
“I think as the chairman very articulately reminded us, if this thing got on the fast track to buildingdom (sic), it would be decades before it actually occurred,” Royce said.
Royce spent 15 days of the last 27 in New York City for a family medical issue, much of that time in Ubers and taxicabs in and around the city. It’s a “stark reminder,” he said, of what happens when local governments do not plan in advance and gain right of way to move people and goods.
As part of the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee, Royce said he helps direct transportation planning for problem corridors like State Road 70.
“I think it’s refreshing, frankly, that Senator Galvano has tried to kick-start a program that will occur well beyond when he’s serving in the Florida Legislature,” Royce said. “He’ll be gone before any of these are built. He’ll be gone before Highway 70 is ever fixed, significantly.”
Royce said the bill would benefit Highlands County in traffic safety, economic development and quality of life.
Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn said the HRTPO is not endorsing the bill, but is following it. He said it benefits rural counties and is consistent with the HRTPO Long Range Transportation Plan and the 2060 Vision Plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.