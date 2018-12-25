SEBRING — Anyone with business to conduct on New Year’s Eve with departments of the Highlands County Board of County Commission will have to wait until Jan. 2.
County commissioners voted on Tuesday to give their employees an extra holiday day by closing on Monday, Dec. 31, the same as county offices are closed on Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve; Dec. 25 for Christmas Day and Jan. 1, 2019, for New Year’s Day. The Clerk of the Courts Office, however, gets its schedule from Florida Judicial District 10 Chief Judge Donald G. Jacobsen, and will stay open on the last day of the year.
“We’ll be open on both sides,” said Highlands County Clerk of the Courts Bob Germaine, referring to both the Highlands County Courthouse at 430 S. Commerce Ave. and the Clerk’s business and recording office at 590 S. Commerce Ave., inside the Highlands County Government Center adjacent to County Commission offices.
“On the board (of county commission) side, a lot of contracts will need to get recorded,” Germaine said. “We’ll be here all day.”
Those hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Germaine said, although he may give half his employees that day off and let the other half take a day in the first week of January.
Of course, his office will be closed Dec. 24, Christmas Eve; Dec. 25, Christmas Day, and Jan. 1, 2019, New Year’s Day.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the move to let county employees take off New Year’s Eve would have costs associated with it. The county would not be closing down the landfill that day or shutting down Highlands County Fire Rescue or Emergency Medical Services.
“I like it because it’s an opportunity to show employees how much we appreciate them,” County Commissioner Greg Harris said Tuesday.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck made the motion to give that day off, joking “that way they’ll like me.”
Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley recommended, “going forward,” that administration look at the calendar closer and set up holidays like this one in advance.
Vosburg said the county typically adopts the court schedule, but it made sense to differ with that schedule on this one day.
Beth Degnan of Highlands Park Estates asked from the audience why there would be a fiscal impact for employees who would have been working anyway. Commission Chair Jim Brooks said once the county declares a day a holiday, all those workers get overtime for working on a holiday.
“Next time this happens, we’ll try to get it approved with the calendar,” Brooks said.
Other constitutional officers — Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections and Tax Collector — will also follow County Commission departments’ lead by being off Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The only exception there would the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Although the front desk will be closed Christmas Eve and Day and on New Year’s Eve and Day, Central Dispatch will take calls and deputies will patrol the community, as always.
As for the municipalities, both Avon Park and Lake Placid will close their offices on the same days as the county: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Sebring city offices, however, will have the same schedule as the Clerk’s Office: Off on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but working a full day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on New Year’s Eve.
