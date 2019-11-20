SEBRING — Highlands County plans to open a portion of Panther Parkway to commuters who depend on Manatee Drive, while Road & Bridge crews close off the parallel portion of Manatee, renamed “Sandlace Road.”
Crews prepared for the shift Tuesday after inspection by Traffic Operations Supervisor Eddie Cardona, Road & Bridge Director Kyle Green and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.
Howerton hinted that he may have a soft opening next week either for all of Panther Parkway or just from Manatee Drive south to the Sebring Roundabout, once all the striping for the roundabout is completed. He said all the paving on the roundabout was completed Monday.
He also looked forward to closing the Sebring Parkway detour onto Lakeview Drive as soon as possible, to take pressure off the residential street.
The original purpose of Sebring Parkway was to take traffic off Lakeview Drive and provide a four-lane route from downtown Sebring to U.S. 27.
“It will be a big relief to get this detour taken down as soon as we’d like to,” Howerton said Tuesday morning, “to get it to where people can use it [and] make it easier on people.”
While the Parkway got built, motorists traveling between these three roads have used the parallel frontage road now renamed Sandlace Road, and crossed at Manatee Drive.
They will not need to use Sandlace Road any longer. It will be open now only for traffic going to properties on that road.
– Motorists traveling “south” on Manatee Drive will be directed to turn right onto Panther Parkway to reach Scenic Highway or Beacon Avenue.
– Motorists traveling west on Beacon Avenue to go north to Scenic Highway or Manatee Drive must drive past Sandlace Road and turn right onto Panther Parkway.
– Motorists on Scenic Highway may turn right or left as needed.
For now, Howerton wants motorists who travel Manatee Drive, Scenic Highway and Beacon Avenue to accustom themselves to the new traffic pattern of using Panther Parkway’s inside lanes to traverse the area between these roads, and to obey all stop signs.
“A lot of people have been rolling through stop signs,” Howerton said of traffic crossing Panther Parkway at Scenic and Manatee.
That’s also a safety concern for work crews, he said, who are still finishing the road.
“It’s definitely time to get this one over. We’re ready for it to be over,” Green said of himself and his crews.
Both Green and Commissioner Ron Handley said they had heard compliments on the road already: Handley for how quickly it got done and Green, second-hand, from road contractors who are impressed with the work.
Some contractors, he said, had apparently already ridden the road, and their comments got back to him.
The official opening of Panther Parkway is still Dec. 7, with a ribbon cutting and the “Panther Parkway 5K Run/Walk.” People can sign up online at Runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/5kOnThe PantherParkway.
Participants must sign up today [Wednesday, Nov 20] if they want to get a T-shirt from the event.
