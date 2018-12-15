SEBRING — It started with a plan to get county employees more involved in the 2018-19 United Way of Central Florida fundraising and giving campaign.
It’s now culminated in a Christmas giving drive to benefit 60 families — four times more than county employees usually support — and took part in a community toy drive, Rudolph Roundup, through Heartland for Children that may benefit more than 60 more.
Highlands County employees also had a goal of $11,500 in donations to the United Way of Central Florida by the end of this fiscal year. They’ve already surpassed it.
Gloria Rybinski, public information officer for the Board of County Commission, said as of Thursday, county employees had raised donations equal to $12,000-$13,000.
“We’re not done with the United Way because we have two more events in January,” Rybinski said.
She said the holiday family help and toy drive is part of that.
The county started getting involved in a holiday giving and gift effort 10 years ago, Rybinski said. That year, one individual donated $500 for kids’ bicycles.
Giving after that year quickly scaled back, she said, thanks to the Great Recession.
“This year, we’re so thankful that county employees went back into it,” Rybinski said.
This year’s efforts started with the idea of helping approximately 15 families. Each department kept adding another couple, or five more, Rybinski said.
“The next thing you know, we made it to 60,” Rybinski said.
That’s as many families as county employees helped in the last four years combined, she said.
On top of that, the county had set up toy collection boxes at Highlands County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Service stations, as well as government buildings. Of those 12 locations, Rybinski said the county collected two to three dozen toys.
That’s 288 to 432 gifts, enough for 48-72 families with an average of three kids to receive two gifts per child.
On Friday, Rybinski said, Heartland for Children picked up the toy donations to take to their Lakeland warehouse, organize them, pair them up with Highlands County families, and send them back in time for Christmas.
There are 1,000 kids on Heartland for Children’s list, she said.
Why so much giving this year? Rybinski cited a lot of reasons.
One, there’s more need in the community. Second, county administration and department heads have promoted more community involvement among employees.
Thirdly, county employees have already been encouraged to have more community involvement through other channels, such as the United Way of Central Florida.
In October, county staff took orders for meatball subs at $5 each, she said.
They sold 200 of them, Rybinski said. On Halloween, county staff fixed the homemade sandwiches, packaged them and distributed them to their customers.
That raised the first $1,000, Rybinski said.
Next, they sold tickets for their annual pumpkin carving contest. For 50 cents per vote, visitors could cast votes on which pumpkin carvings they liked the best.
They could throw all their tickets in one bucket or spread them out, but they still had to buy them.
That raised another $1,014 by the end of October.
There’s a fourth reason why giving has increased, Rybinski said: Seeing the benefit.
As employees get more involved, they see more of the need in their community. Once they know where it’s going, they tend to give more.
At least, that’s what’s happened for county employees, she said. The campaign year is not yet half over, and they’ve already exceeded their goal.
