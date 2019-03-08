SEBRING — Hurricane Irma exposed problems for Highlands County stormwater drainage on the ground, and an even bigger problem in the budget.
With no reserves specifically set aside for drainage repairs and improvements, county officials had to pull money from the fund balance and hope the Federal Emergency Management Agency would pay them back.
Despite some promises from the state level that current federal-approved funds would soon be on their way, none of them have arrived, yet.
Meanwhile, County Attorney Joy Carmichael, as part of her printed report on pending projects, told county commissioners on Tuesday she is still working on an ordinance to create a municipal service taxing unit (MSTU) for the whole county — to pay for stormwater drainage.
She told the Highlands News-Sun on Thursday that she doesn’t know to what extent Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green will want to apply the funds. However, the request to start came from County Administrator Randy Vosburg.
Green first suggested the idea on Aug. 7, 2018 to the County Commission.
Green said he “didn’t want to be shot” for saying it, but it seemed a logical solution after his department had to replace several blown-out culverts after Hurricane Irma, followed by a number of residents on unpaved, non-county maintained roads subsequently asking for grading and both road and drainage improvements to have safe access to their property.
One community in particular is Silver Fox subdivision off State Road 66. Water running off an unpaved section of Orange Blossom Estates had hit their area via a trail that all-terrain vehicle riders had cut illegally across private property.
That runoff caused problems on their private roads, especially one where a landowner had cut across his own property — without drainage ditches — to give access to residents who would be cut off, otherwise.
The reason those roads didn’t have access to the highway directly, according to County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., was a wetland. The developer wanted to drain it, but Southwest Florida Water Management District said no.
Meanwhile, neither Howerton nor Green could do any work on the Silver Fox roads, not even a design plan, because they couldn’t use public funds to work on private roads.
However, with an assessment specifically to fix drainage problems, they could at least put in culverts and ditches.
That’s why in early October 2018, while commissioners ranked watershed study projects they wanted SWFWMD to fund, Commissioner Ron Handley said commissioners might need to seriously discuss setting up a stormwater improvement district, with an assessment to pay for all the improvements — culverts, retention ponds and pipes — that SWFWMD might recommend in their studies.
Some county residents may balk at the idea.
Commissioner Don Elwell said at the time it made sense to handle drainage problems as one system and one funding source, but also said residents in places like Spring Lake Improvement District wouldn’t like it.
Spring Lake district supervisors solved their stormwater problems with grants from the water management districts and now have a $6.8 million, 750,000 cubic-yard lake, 1.47 miles in diameter, catching runoff from a 4,000-acre area and holding 9.5 million cubic feet (71 million gallons) before discharging it into Arbuckle Creek.
Other areas of the county, without taxing authorities, have had no way to arrange such projects. Howerton said some places, like Sebring Country Estates and Sebring Hills, located respectively behind Walmart and Lakeshore Mall, had flooding post-Irma because of insufficient drainage in their 1960s plats.
Mostly flat, Howerton said, those areas drain water to Thunderbird Road, then across and under U.S. 27 to The Shops at Shelby Crossing.
Commission Chair Greg Harris asked last fall why the Florida Department of Transportation didn’t address drainage problems 15-20 years ago when it added lanes to U.S. 27.
“It wasn’t raining,” Handley said.
Howerton also said the county has seen above-average rainfall for four to five years. With both high water tables and lake levels, there’s no place for heavy rains.
