AVON PARK — On Dec. 30 Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance, but law enforcement officers ended the investigation by arresting both individuals for possessing over 20 grams of marijuana.
Dalton Ray Krell, 21, whose address is not listed on the arrest report, was arrested by HCSO deputies on Dec. 30. Krell was charged with possession of over 20 grams of marijuana; he also faces domestic battery charges on Sabrina Smith. He was previously found guilty of domestic violence and felony criminal mischief on March 28, 2017.
Sabrina Lucille Smith, 42, who is listed as being in a romantic relationship with Krell, was also arrested by HCSO deputies on Dec. 30. Smith was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams.
Deputies were called to the scene to investigate a domestic disturbance between Smith and Krell. According to the arrest report, a third party called dispatch regarding the dispute.
Smith reportedly told deputies that she had been residing with Krell as a family unit for approximately one year. The couple went to Krell’s mom and stepdad’s home to assist them with manual labor, she said.
Krell allegedly pushed her on her right shoulder forcefully when she was trying to enter his mom and stepdad’s house, and he also reportedly threw a plant of the top of the hood when she attempted to leave. He “placed himself behind the rear driver tire to prevent her from leaving the area,” the report states.
One deputy mentioned to another deputy that the vehicle the couple were driving in might have illegal narcotics in it, the report states. Krell had reportedly uttered a spontaneous statement to one of the deputies that led the deputy to suspect the illegal drugs, but that statement was redacted from the arrest report.
When the vehicle was searched, the deputies allegedly found 23.9 grams of marijuana.
