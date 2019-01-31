SEBRING — A Sebring couple was arrested Monday shortly after midnight, because they were “both equal participants in a physical altercation where they battered each other,” an arrest report states.
Angela Elaine Brewingtong, 23, of Sebring, was arrested by a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Brewingtong was charged with second-degree felony battery for using a deadly weapon.
Earl Scriven, 26, of Sebring, was arrested at the same time. However, Scriven was only charged with misdemeanor battery.
The deputy arrived at the residence around 12:20 a.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance, the report states. The complainant reportedly advised dispatch that she had struck her boyfriend with the handle of a knife.
The deputy allegedly observed a superficial laceration on the top of Scriven’s head and forehead.
A witness at the scene reportedly stated she was outside and could hear some type of physical altercation.
Brewingtong and Scriven live together as a family unit, the deputy noted, and they were both “equal participants” in battering each other.
