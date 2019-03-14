AVON PARK — An Avon Park man and his girlfriend were arrested for trafficking over 14 grams of methamphetamine.
Hector Garza, 36, of Avon Park was arrested on Tuesday by a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit. Garza was charged with trafficking 14 grams or more of methamphetamine, owning or renting a structure known for trafficking drugs, possession of drug equipment, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Sarah Jean Singletary, Garza’s live-in girlfriend, 18, of Avon Park, was also arrested on Tuesday. Her charges mirror Garza’s, except she was not charged with using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
During February, the HCSO’s Crime Suppression Unit conducted an investigation of Hector “Pino” Garza using a confidential informant, the arrest report states.
The informant reportedly used a cell phone to message Garza and arrange a controlled purchase of methamphetamine for an amount not exceeding $700.
The transaction occurred in Garza’s bedroom, and Garza gave the informant methamphetamine in a plastic bag in exchange for cash, the arrest report states.
During the drug transaction, Singletary allegedly actively discussed the drug transaction and prior drug activity. In addition, she reportedly had her arms wrapped around his waistband during the sale.
The deputy reportedly met with the informant and took possession of the substance in the plastic bag. The substance, which weighed more than 14 grams, field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the report states.
