SEBRING – Josue Fuentes, 26, of Sebring, and Kaley Michelle Bates, 19, of Avon Park were arrested about 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies. They are facing identical charges of cocaine possession, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, and drug equipment possession.
According to the arrest report Fuentes was driving a Honda in the area of Kenilworth Boulevard and the Sebring Parkway when a deputy noticed the front left headlight was out. The deputy made a U-turn to attempt a traffic stop. He saw the suspect turn south onto Cornelia Avenue.
The deputy continued to follow as Fuentes attempted to flee by speeding up on Cornelia Avenue, which is a dead end, according to the deputy. The deputy wrote he saw the Honda’s driver run a stop sign at W. Josephine Street.
That’s where the deputy said the car came to an abrupt halt. He activated his lights, signaling a traffic stop. The deputy took out his gun and ordered the Fuentes out of the car. The report says when Fuentes got out of the car, the smell of “raw” cannabis wafted from his person.
After detaining the driver, the deputy made contact with Bates. He wrote that she smelled of cannabis too. The deputy detained her as well.
The report shows the couple were made of their Miranda rights, they both made statements but they were redacted on the report.
A search of the vehicle was done and the deputy found two baggies with leafy green substances; one weighed 5.1 grams and the other weighed 2.5 grams. He also found nine small baggies with a white powder in it. Another four baggies containing four smaller baggies with white powder were found in the female suspect’s purse.
The green leafy substance and white powder field tested positive for marijuana and cocaine respectively. The total for the 13 bags was 1.5 grams according to the report. The deputy arrested the pair and took them to the county jail.
