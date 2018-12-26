Boy, we love those coupons from all the local eateries and can't wait to get the next newspaper with a drove of discounts in them. We have coupons and keep piling them up, and wondering which restaurant to go to next.
Now, don't get me wrong, a little off the price is a nice idea and the competition with all the restaurants is horrendous trying to get your business.
I recently went to an establishment that had a front porch that was used for the waiting crowd outside because the seating inside was full. Nevermind there was a 50-knot wind and rain coming down that would have sent an intelligent person home, but I stayed because after all, I had a coupon for 10 percent off the $25 steak. (Do the math, $2.50 is not to be sneezed at in today's economy.)
The resulting doctor's call and prescription medicine that I needed for the serious head cold I got, which was approximately $200, but was immaterial consider the fact I got a discount. The money saved on all my discounts and coupons was just enough to buy an umbrella so the next time I have to wait outside in the elements to save $2.50, I will be prepared. Ah, love those coupons, don't we all.
Hal Graves
Sebring
