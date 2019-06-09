SEBRING — There were a few defending champions competing in Saturday’s Heartland Kids Triathlon, but the two winners in the Junior race — Ethan Courson on the boys side and Giuliana Medina for the girls — both showed some serious improvement from last year’s times on their way to their titles.
Courson placed second in the boys age 9 group last year with a time of 18:41 and turned around and knocked more than a minute off his time, finishing in 17:33 on Saturday to wind up more than a minute in front of Vageli Politis, who was second in the boys age 10 group with a time of 18:39.
Medina smashed her time from last year, where she finished with a time of 24:18, and notched a solid time of 18:31 on Saturday to hold off Manuella Lima, who was second in the girls 10 age group with a time of 18:45.
The age 10 class was by far the largest in the Junior race, as there were 13 boys competitors and 15 on the girls side. There were 71 Junior athletes who had times recorded for the event, which was for those ages 6 through 10.
Dawson Howard won the boys age 6 group with time of 24:53, while Beata Higgins captured the girls age 7 class with a time of 24:36.
Pablo Escallon, who won the boys age 6 class last year, won the boys age 7 group with a time of 23:46 to edge Cullen Alford, who finished in 23:56, in a hotly contested age group.
Eve Munkittrick, who won the girls age 7 class last year, made it another victory by winning the girls age 8 title with a time of 21:19.
Proving that triathlons are a family affair, Austin Courson won the boys age 8 class with a time of 19:57, which was nearly five minutes faster than his finishing time from a year ago.
Maddie Commerford was another defending champion, who captured the girls age 9 class with a time of 19:50 to hold off Ashlynn Clements, who placed second in the class with a time of 19:59.
Dane McClellan won the boys age 9 class title with a time of 19:16.
Those in the 6 to 10 age groups swam 100 yards, followed by a 3-mile bicycle ride and finished with a half-mile run.
The adults take center stage today beginning at 7 a.m. with the running of the 14th annual Heartland Triathlon.
