LAKE PLACID — When Cow Pie’s opened in Lake Placid it became famous for its take-out lunch sandwiches and as a place you could get an old-fashioned frozen custard cone or cup. But, now that it’s located on Main Avenue in downtown Lake Placid, it has a new look, new items, and an addition to its name.
Owners Jodi Kawa (mom) and Laura Rivard (daughter) now call their restaurant Cow Pie’s II & Sweet Breadz Bakery. That’s because every morning at 11 a.m., you will find freshly baked cookies, jumbo muffins, brownies, and delicious pies in the display case. In fact, you can pre-order from a list of 20 whole fruit pies, cream pies, specialty cakes, and cheesecakes.
Located at 210 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, Cow Pie’s II is well known by people who work in the area as offering hot and cold sandwiches to go. They just call 863-659-1445, and pick up their order, wrapped in wax paper, in a brown bag. What makes their sandwiches so good is that they use Boar’s Head Brand meat, and pile it high.
Now you can either order to-go or enjoy your meal inside the nicely decorated restaurant. You might even get to sit at the table with huge wooden chairs high off the ground. If you can’t leave work, they will deliver to local businesses from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Along with sandwiches, Cow Pie’s II makes a different flavor of homemade soup every day, except on Tuesday’s it’s always their famous ‘Sausage & Potato’ soup. Otherwise, it could be chicken noodle, chicken pot pie, Minestrone, vegetable beef, or cheesy potato with ham. Want a salad? Chef, garden, club, chicken, tuna or egg salads are available as well.
Their variety of thick sandwich breads comes fresh from Miami — the Cuban rolls from down in the Keys. Sandwiches come with a choice of cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, jalapeños, and pepper rings.
OK, now that we have that out of the way, let’s discuss what makes Cow Pie’s II a real delight — frozen custard. It’s not ice cream. What’s the difference? Ice cream is basically milk, sugar and water. Custard is slow churned using cream, eggs and sugar. That’s why it tastes so good. They churn out five distinct flavor choices daily.
Build your own sundae with all kinds of toppings, or get your custard in a cone, a cup, or by the pint. A banana split comes with three scoops, a whole banana, strawberries, pineapple, whipped cream, chopped nuts, chocolate syrup and of course a cherry on top. Plus, they have milk shakes, and old-fashioned floats.
Cow Pie’s II does catering too. They create lunches for businesses, civic groups, realtor open houses, family gatherings, and more. If you want one or more of those 20 pies and cakes for Easter, order by April 15. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Saturday’s they close at 2 p.m., and on Sunday’s they rest.
