FRISCO, Texas — The annual short week of Thanksgiving gives the Dallas Cowboys more than just a way to keep from stewing too long over yet another loss that illustrated they don't seem capable of the long playoff run owner Jerry Jones so badly craves.
The quick turnaround to face Buffalo on Thursday gives the coaching staff a reprieve because a change with so little time to prepare doesn't make much sense — even after Jones blasted the coaching staff following a rain-soaked 13-9 loss to New England.
The Cowboys (6-5) still lead the NFC East with a clear path to their fourth postseason berth since 2014 under coach Jason Garrett. But simply making the playoffs probably isn't going to be enough to get Garrett another contract following the final season of his current one.
And therein lies the problem for Dallas, because it has yet to beat a winning team and has losses to four division leaders (that includes Green Bay and Minnesota, tied atop the NFC North).
In other words, Dallas can handle teams that won't be in the playoffs. But the Cowboys can't come through against the teams that will stand between them and their first trip to the NFC championship game since the last of their five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season.
"Fortunately, in some way, we still control our destiny," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "We've just got to figure it out and beat some of these good teams to put ourselves in position to make it to that tournament and to be able to beat those teams then."
While suggesting that there was no shame in getting outcoached by six-time title-winner Bill Belichick, Jones pinned poor special teams play squarely on coaching. He didn't name special teams coordinator Keith O'Quinn, a veteran Dallas staffer promoted to that spot last year.
The game's only touchdown came on a 12-yard drive after a blocked punt, and the Cowboys repeatedly cost themselves field position with bad decisions or penalties in the kicking game.
Jones wouldn't second-guess the most notable kicking decision: Garrett settling for Dallas' third field goal when trailing by seven with six minutes remaining.
Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl winner for Cowboys, didn't hesitate to question it as the Fox television analyst. It wasn't the only time in the fourth quarter Aikman pinned issues for Dallas on coaching.
"It's frustrating to be reminded of the fundamentals of football and coaching that beat us out there," Jones said. "There is no question (Belichick) put pressure on people returning the kicks and people handling the ball on special teams. There is no question that he used that to put some special emphasis on it. So yeah, I'm frustrated."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.