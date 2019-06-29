SEBRING — Nathan Ray Cowles, 37, already faces 20 charges of possession of child pornography, and has an arraignment Monday on 42 more sexual crimes.
The new charges stem from two separate cases, one of which includes include 16 counts of lewd molestation of a victim under age 12 by a person 18 or older and 16 counts of child cruelty by using a child in a sexual performance.
The second case involves 12 counts of video voyeurism of a person under age 16 by someone age 24 or older.
Currently, Cowles is in Highlands County Jail in lieu of $1.1 million bond.
A warrant affidavit on the case of lewd molestation and child cruelty states that when deputies arrested Cowles on child pornography charges in February, they searched his house at 2485 Lake Lillian Drive in Avon Park.
At that time, they found and seized a Dell laptop computer, homemade desktop computer and Samsung cellular phone.
Images on those devices depicting child pornography resulted in Cowles’ original charges; however, later forensic analysis showed many of the videos were homemade, by Cowles, showing either molestation of a prepubescent male victim or a male victim undressing and/or bathing.
At the time of his arrest, at least two other adults were at Cowle’s house, along with three juveniles — names and ages redacted from the affidavit.
Two of the children were roughly the same age and development as the children in the videos, but neither of them, during interviews with Child Protective Services, disclosed any abuse.
The affidavit states that investigators learned through interviews of the children and adults that Cowles and one of the boys regularly slept in the same bed.
Detectives also learned Cowles was closest to that child, the affidavit states.
Some of those interviewed called his interest or relationship to the boy “inappropriate.”
Identifying body marks on that particular child consistent with those seen in the video also indicated that boy was the molestation victim, the affidavit stated. The boy was 8 years old at the time the most recent molestation video was made.
The videos consisted of pulling off the child’s pants and exposing him, manipulating the child’s genitals and anus, the affidavit stated. The videos appeared to have been made under a comforter at night, between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Based on this evidence, the affidavit states, agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted a second search on Feb. 8 and seized two articles of bedding and four articles of clothing believed used in the videos.
The affidavit states the videos were made close enough to the suspect’s hands and fingers to clearly see fingerprints. Still photos pulled, analyzed and compared with fingerprints from Cowles confirmed a match, the affidavit said.
The rest of the affidavit catalogs details of the 16 specific incidents of molestation.
The warrant affidavit for video voyeurism states that along with molestation videos, Cowles allegedly set up hidden cameras in locations where a child would later enter, undress, use the bathroom and/or shower. There were all places where the child had a reasonable expectation of privacy, the affidavit states.
The affidavit indicates Cowles allegedly filmed just one young boy at a time. It also indicates that at the time the videos were filmed, age of the boy(s) was under 16.
Cowles still faces his child pornography charges from his February arrest, along with charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and electronic transmission of child pornography.
Allegedly, he had used eMule, a free peer-to-peer file sharing application, to share the child pornography files with other users via computer. The pornographic videos showed children engaging in sexual conduct, being sexually battered or being subjected to sadomasochistic abuse.
Cowles' next court day on his original charges is 8:30 a.m. July 24.
