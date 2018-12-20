SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency plans to purchase an old bank building on 228 N. Ridgewood Drive in February of 2019.
The CRA placed a contract on the building on Dec. 10, because the agency wants to remove blight from the downtown area. The building is currently not being maintained, and the agency wants to revitalize the downtown area.
The seller accepted the CRA’s offer of $325,000. The CRA agreed to place a $10,000 deposit within 10 business days. Swaine & Harris, P.A. will serve as the escrow agent to assist with closing the transaction. Attorney Bob Swaine is the City of Sebring’s attorney.
“The city has need for that parking lot [that goes with the building],” David Leidel, chair of the board of commissioners for the CRA, said. “And the seller was taking down the price.”
Leidel believes it is a good move to purchase the downtown building so that it can be restored. He feels the best use for the building is probably municipal.
“The city may be able to use it,” he said.
Mayor John Shoop discussed the contract that had been placed on the building at the Sebring City Council meeting on Tuesday.
“This is a good move by the CRA,” Shoop said. It’s a 20,000 square foot building that they plan to purchase for $325,000, he said.
The CRA plans to purchase the building and deed it over to the city. Shoop believed it might be worthwhile to move city hall to the building if the cost of renovations wasn’t too high.
“Pretty much the renovation is where the cost comes in,” he said.
Architectural designs for the building would allow the city to be able to put the project out to bid and determine whether the costs were affordable or not.
“If the price is too high, maybe a nonprofit might be interested,” Shoop said.
If the city is not interested in the building, the CRA could demolish the building and sell it to a developer, Leidel said.
“If we had to get rid of it, we could probably make money knocking it down and selling it to a developer,” he said.
The Sebring City Council had considered purchasing the building in May when the price dropped to $525,000, but the council unanimously voted against the measure stating that the price of renovations would be too high.
Now that the CRA has a contract on the building and plans to deed the building over to the city, Shoop proposed a committee, made up of members from the Sebring City Council and the CRA, to determine the best use of the property.
“Different people have different opinions about the best use of the building,” City Administrator Scott Noethlich said. Among the many options available is the relocation of City Hall to the building.
With Tony Collins renovating the Nan-cess-o-wee and the Children’s Museum renovating its building, the whole North Ridgewood Drive will be changed within the next 12 months, Leidel said.
It may take a little longer to renovate the old bank building, but it will make a big impact, he said.
