SEBRING — Approximately 100 horses and their riders will be traveling through Highlands County today on the annual Cracker Trail ride that began in Bradenton four days ago and will end with a parade in Fort Pierce on Saturday.
The 110-mile journey occurs every year during the last full week of February. “The Annual Cross-State Ride serves to highlight and preserve the importance of Florida’s role in the introduction of horses and cattle into the New World as well as the birth and continuance of the cattle and horse industries by Florida’s future settlers and their descendants,” according to the Florida Cracker Trail Association.
Riders will stop at Cracker Trail Elementary School around 10:30 a.m. today and show students how to crack whips and work with horses.
People can view the procession on portions of State Road 66, State Road 64 and U.S. 98. The group started their journey today at Marvin Kahn’s Ranch, and participants will end their journey for the day at Hickory Hammock Wildlife Management Area in Lorida.
What is the history behind this Cracker Trail Ride? Tough Florida cowboys were nicknamed Florida Crackers. The sound of their whips made a “cracking” noise and was used as a type of Morse code to communicate messages among the cowboys.
Florida Crackers hunted and rounded up open-range cows that roamed freely. The cowboys flushed cattle out with their bullwhips.
“Each year, the Crackers gathered west of Fort Pierce to drive their giant herd of scrub cattle west across the state toward Bradenton and then to Tampa, Punta Gorda, and Punta Rassa, to ship them to Cuba,” the Florida Cracker Trail Association states on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.