SEBRING — Dozens of horses delighted students from Cracker Trail Elementary School Wednesday as students lined up along the sidewalk to catch a glimpse of the annual Cracker Trail re-enactment.
Wide smiles adorned the students’ faces as eager arms stretched toward the horses. Teachers joined in the jovial mood, because students paid rapt attention to the living history lesson before them.
Students and teachers have been anticipating the annual event for weeks, and they dressed in jeans, boots and cowboy hats to celebrate the occasion.
Fourth-grade teacher Michaela Barnett said, “The kids have been so excited, but I might have been even more excited. I’m from Indiana, and I’ve never experienced anything like this. The kids kept asking, ‘Are they here yet?’”
Historically, Florida cowboys drove their cattle across the state to sell them to Cuba. The crack of the whip urged cattle forward and was used as a type of Morse code among cowboys.
On Wednesday, the riders cracked their whips as they rode their horses along the semi circle in front of the school. A few riders performed tricks, and one young woman even stood atop her horse to the amazement of the young crowd.
First-grade teacher Jacquelyn Maibach prepared her students for the event. “We learned about the basic history of the Cracker Trail ride,” she said.
Maibach reads books about the historical ride beforehand to help her students understand the importance of the horses arriving at the school and traveling across the state.
“We have lots of kids who have horses here,” Maibach said. They are learning to ride their own horses, and this serves as an incentive to them, she said.
This event holds special meaning to Assistant Principal Sarah Brooker. She attended Cracker Trail Elementary School the first year it opened in 1991.
“I was here in second grade,” she said. She was part of the first group of students to see this historic ride come through the gates of the school yard.
In her first year as a teacher, Brooker came back to Cracker Trail and taught fifth grade. She watched the delight of the students as she experienced the event from the perspective of a teacher.
Brooker is now the assistant principal, but the enjoyment of the event has never faded for her. She looked the part of a Cracker Trail rider with her blue jeans and her brown decorative cowboy boots.
“We suspend the dress code for the day,” she said. Both students and teachers enjoy the break and don the dress of the cowboy or cowgirl.
“Typically, the whole caravan of riders [from the Cracker Trail] won’t come through, just some of the riders,” Brooker said.
“The event embodies the culture of the school,” she said. “It’s part of the social studies curriculum with Florida history.”
Students have an opportunity to experience an important part of their state’s history with all of their senses as they touch the horses, watch the riders and hear the crack of the whip.
The more senses that are involved, the more likely the lesson will become deeply embedded in the mind, making the history learned a permanent part of the memory.
Brooker relishes the opportunity to have students involved in community events, such as the Cracker Trail ride.
