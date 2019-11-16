It’s time again for the Craft Beer Festival! In its seventh year, the event has been renamed to the Sebring Craft Beer Festival. It was formerly known as Another Round on the Circle. Get ready for an evening of fun, food and craft beer tasting today.
“This is a big fundraiser for us,” said Kelly Dressel, executive director of the Children’s Museum of the Highlands. “All proceeds go to the Children’s Museum.”
The museum name and logo are not used on the event as it is an ‘adults only’ event. The name of the event was changed as well to better recognize the event for what it is, a craft beer festival.
“New this year is our location to the Lake Jackson frontage at the Sebring Civic Center. The festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. with the sunset on the water providing a gorgeous setting for our event.”
The festival will mostly be outside, but the Civic Center will be used if the weather turns to rain, as it has several times before.
“We’re excited that the entertainment on the main stage is the Blackbird Anthem Band.”
This great band recently won the Josie Music Award for Southern Rock Band of the Year. Activities are planned including adult-size kids games such as Jenga, Connect 4 and others.
According to (www.craftbeer.com), here are some interesting growth statistics for craft beer. In 2018, there were 7,346 craft brewers who created $27.6 billion in revenues and also created 150,000 small brewery jobs while owning 24% of the market share.
“Each guest, ages 21 and up can buy a general admission ticket for $30. This gives them entrance to the festival, a beer sampling cup, snacks and entertainment.”
The sampling cup allows you to get a 2-ounce sample for all of the craft beers that interest you, or you can try them all. There is also a designated driver ticket available for $15. Instead of beer sampling, you can refresh with water and soda.
Another option is a VIP ticket for $45 which allows you to start the party early at 5 p.m. You will have exclusive access to one-on-one sampling, access to a private indoor restroom and a private lounge to sit in and relax during the event.
There will be over 50 unique beers to taste as well as a variety of local restaurants offering food sampling.
“So far we have Outback Steakhouse, Nut’n Fancy BBQ, Beer Snack Shack and Blue Lagoon with more still to come.”
The Civic Center is at 355 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring, on the shores of Lake Jackson.
The Facebook page for the Sebring Craft Beer Festival is facebook.com/events/387555671959574/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.