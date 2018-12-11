SEBRING — A head-on collision occurred at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and Kenilworth Boulevard around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Anselin Clerisier, of Avon Park, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Henry Barry, of Sebring, the driver of the second vehicle, refused to go with Emergency Medical Services, according to the crash report.
Barry stated he wanted to go to the hospital after he went to his home first. Neither of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.
Both vehicles were disabled after the crash that occurred when Clerisier, who was traveling on Sebring Parkway, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Kenilworth Boulevard, according to the crash report.
Barry told police he was traveling straight (northbound) on Sebring Parkway when Clerisier continued to make the left-hand turn in front of him and Barry was unable to stop in time.
The front passenger side of Clerisier’s vehicle, a silver 2001 Sebring Chrysler, collided with the driver’s side of Barry’s vehicle, a white 2000 Chevy Blazer. Damages to both vehicles is estimated at $10,000.
Clerisier was charged with failure to yield to oncoming traffic, according to Sebring Police.
A witness said it appeared as if both vehicles were attempting to beat the yellow traffic signal when they entered the intersection and crashed, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.