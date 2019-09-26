By JIM ERVIN
Correspondent
AVON PARK — A two-car collision early Wednesday morning resulted in a vehicle roll-over in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 at Pine Street.
According to an eyewitness, a red Toyota Solara was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed shortly after midnight. As the Solara approached, a white Jeep Cherokee also travelling north, was attempting to make a lane change.
The Cherokee was struck from behind. The impact caused the driver of the Cherokee to lose control and the SUV rolled over several times, flipping over the hedge and coming to a rest on its side against the Walgreen’s shopping plaza sign at the edge of the parking lot.
The male driver of the Cherokee was able to crawl out through the windshield cavity. The female driver of the Solara was helped out of her vehicle and onto the side of the road.
Although there has been road construction ongoing at night, there was no workers in the direct vicinity of this accident.
The Florida Highway Patrol was on scene with assistance from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.
