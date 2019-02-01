SEBRING — Thursday evening saw southbound U.S. 27 funneled into one lane at Golfview Road after an apparent two-car left-turn crash.
Police were still investigating the crash into the night, for at least two hours, during the busiest part of the day for traffic. Initial reports were that drivers were transported from both vehicles, but with no life-threatening injuries.
Later reports on Friday confirmed that one driver, Maria Zuluaga, was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center that evening, and was in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.
The wreck occurred at 4:42 p.m. Thursday. A white 2001 Hyundai Accent four-door sedan, driven by 29-year-old Shata Whitt, was southbound on U.S. 27 as Zuluaga’s gray/silver 2012 Nissan Versa four-door hatchback was in the northbound left-turn lane at Golfview Road.
The Nissan seemed to turned left at the same time the Hyundai entered the intersection, but details of the crash were not yet available.
The Hyundai came to a rest facing northbound in the southbound lanes while the Nissan, just a little south of the Hyundai, was facing south.
Both had severe front-end damage and had both their front and side-curtain airbags deployed.
Sebring Fire Department and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services both also responded to the scene.
