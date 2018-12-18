SEBRING — At 10:42 a.m. Monday central dispatch sent emergency vehicles to respond to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Spring Lake Boulevard and Duane Palmer Boulevard.
The motorcyclist was transported to Highlands Regional Medical Center, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper P. Miller said. However, sometimes the hospitals change, because patients have a preference for one hospital or another, he said.
Deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office blocked the intersection until 11:10 a.m. to allow Emergency Medical Services to treat the motorcyclist and clear the scene.
Linda Fayle Olds, who was driving a gold four-door Honda Accord, was found at fault, according to Miller. The motorcyclist had the right of way, because the motorcyclist was coming from the west and going east on Duane Palmer Boulevard, Miller said.
Olds was coming from a stop sign on Spring Lake Boulevard, and she should have yielded, Miller said. The impact from the collision resulted in the front bumper of the gold Honda Accord being removed.
