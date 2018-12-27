Christmas and New Year’s is meant to be a joyful season. A time for us to spend with friends and loved ones. A time for excitement, the reminder of love and appreciation and a reflection on the meaning for the holiday.
The last thing any of us want to happen is getting a knock on the door or a phone call to tell us that the loved ones we were expecting at our house aren’t going to make it. That was the case yesterday in at least two houses. Instead of feeling joy and excitement, several families ended their day in grief and disbelief after a crash on State Road 70 claimed the lives of four people. Only two of the four have been identified as of now. The families of the other two victims are possibly still wondering what happened to their loved ones.
The fatal crash occurred in the curve of SR 70 where County Road 721 meets also had an impact on the first responders who were called. First responders know they are on duty to respond to all calls for emergency, but the last thing they want or fear is to be called to the scene where multiple fatalities have occurred.
This Christmas Day crash is one that surely could have been prevented.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, one of the two drivers was trying to pass another vehicle traveling in the same direction. Sadly, instead of passing the vehicle, it hit head-on with a second vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
The part that doesn’t make sense is that the accident occurred as the two motorists approached a curve in the road. The speed limit in the curve is 45 mph and there is a solid double yellow line on that portion of the highway indicating that motorists should not pass.
No one will ever know why the motorist made a fatal decision and wanted to pass another vehicle at that point in the road. At this point, all that can be done is stress the importance of being safe while on our roadways, not just during the holiday season but every day of the year.
Motorists are taught even before they get their learner’s permit that road signs are important to follow – they tell us the lawful speed to safely travel, where crossroads and railroad tracks are located, where and which direction curves in the road go, and where wildlife and pedestrian crossings are located.
It seems too often these road signs are being ignored.
A safe trip means obeying the traffic laws and having respect for other motorists. It may take you a little longer to get where you want to go, but we’re pretty sure the people waiting on the other end won’t care if you’re late. They just want you to arrive safely.
We know the roads are going to be crowded and busy with everyone trying to get to where they want to be. We hope that all motorists are paying attention to the roads, traffic signs and other motorists. Loved ones could be waiting on any one of us.
Be safe out there. The holiday season is only half complete.
