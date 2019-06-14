AVON PARK — For unknown reasons, a car ran off U.S. 27 Tuesday evening and toppled a light pole in a crash that sent an infant passenger to the emergency room.
The baby was taken to AdventHealth Sebring, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, but the child’s condition is unknown.
The wreck occurred at or approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a call to 911 dispatchers at 4:36 p.m.
A silver Nissan Altima, apparently southbound on the highway heading toward Shop 16 Road, veered off the road through drainage structures in the roadside swale, mounted the sidewalk in front of Bill Jarrett Ford and hit a concrete light pole.
Based on photographs from the scene, the pole split in two at approximately seven to eight feet up.
The top part — still tethered to the bottom — fell onto the roof of the car, left a ravine down the center then bounced to the ground beside cars in the front lot.
Eyewitnesses report debris from the wreck did some damage to new cars.
The wreck left debris on the lot, sidewalk and the roadway, a witness said.
Further information is pending full investigation by sheriff’s deputies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.