Providing a quality newspaper for this community and keeping the subscription price to an acceptable level for a market this size is a constant juggling act. In order to avoid what other newspapers have been doing to the cost of home delivery (I am sure you all have heard about the soaring costs of home delivery for newspapers up north from your snowbird friends) we must constantly review our process and make some changes.
We have been reviewing the total picture of producing a daily newspaper and have concluded we have some cleaning up to do. The way we package our product can certainly stand some modernization, so we are going to experiment a little with where we put our feature columnists. We’re also going to try a different way of reporting and give you more modern storytelling formats that is most effective. You can also expect us to move some things around and add some things to make your newspaper easier to read.
Additionally, we pride ourselves on being a community newspaper filled with local news, events, local government and sports news. Increasingly, we are finding that state and national news tend to be less of a value in our current format and we are looking at different ways to supply the more relevant news in our newspaper.
All of these changes are intended to create a newspaper that serves a community of our size in the best and most affordable manner as we can. Our path will ultimately depend on what serves you, the reader, best. We already know you will lend us your advice; in fact, we want to hear from you. We look forward to the implementation of our strategies and with your help we will create the most efficient and informative news product in Highlands County.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun. Email her with your thoughts at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com
