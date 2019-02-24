SEBRING — Seeing her work as a mission she has been called to, Anne Lang, owner of Busy Kids Creative Learning Center, believes childcare is God’s plan for her life. “Everyone has something they are meant to do. I believe helping children explore and grow to love learning is my role.”
Lang is the owner/operator of a childcare business currently serving 151 of our area’s 2 to 5 year olds. Offering year-round child care and summer VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten), the center’s degreed and credentialed teachers provide a Montessori philosophy and well-rounded curriculum on a low staff-to-child ratio. “Our goal is to develop literacy and kindergarten-readiness,” explained Lang.
The academic success of children attending a VPK program led to the State of Florida offering free prekindergarten for all 4 year olds regardless of family income. Children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the school year to meet eligibility guidelines. In 2016 however, a new law passed for children born between Feb. 2 and Sept. 1, allowing them to postpone enrollment until they turn 5 the following year.
When VPK debuted, it spurred Lang to purchase Busy Kids in 2004 and get involved. With a long-storied background and a degree in early childhood education, she credits divine intervention for finding her way into childcare. Growing up locally, she felt driven to get out into the world. “I always wanted to dance on Broadway and thought a degree in accounting would get me out of Highlands County,” she laughed.
Attending the University of Florida, she took a part time job teaching 3 year olds during college and found her passion. In the field since 1987, she has driven a bus, monitored school nutrition for the U.S.D.A and worked in nearly every early childhood position possible. Living in Orlando after getting married, it wasn’t until she returned to care for her ailing father that she fell back in love with Highlands County
“We have been so blessed to have our own children grow up in this supportive community.” Lang credits a genuine concern for the area’s youth and an overall desire for children to succeed. “The people here really care about each other’s families. You don’t find that same connection in large cities.”
Lang’s husband teaches at Sebring High School and the couple delights in seeing the next generation of students entering their classrooms. “One of my current preschool students is the child of a former student,” marveled Lang. “She came in for a tour and initially I thought she was referring to being in my class when I taught college level.” The young mom clarified she had been in Lang’s VPK class and wanted her own child to have the same experience. At that moment, Lang realized she had begun serving a second generation.
With a goal of providing the same education she would want her own children to experience, Lang has stayed true to her mission even as childcare evolved. “Years ago there was minimal monitoring, but we have seen more rigorous requirements and additional focus on academic growth.”
She and her team of teachers utilize intentional planning throughout the day. “We see ourselves as a private school preparing students for school enrollment.” The Busy Kids school day starts as early as 7 a.m. and can last until 5:30 p.m. “Our VPK is three hours of our day. Some students come daily; others join us a few days a week.” Lang’s staff includes seven degreed teachers and others with educational certificates.
While stressing the importance of quality early education, she urged parents to be choosy. “There are many good places in the community so select according to the goals you have for your child. Find a compatible environment where they feel comfortable.”
Lang suggested parents look for quality interaction between providers and children with limits on screen time. “VPK will help your child learn socialization, how to stay on a routine and all the kindergarten readiness skills needed to ensure a lifelong love of learning.”
(1) comment
Excellent school my niece went there along time ago
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.