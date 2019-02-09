I have a friend who’s very outgoing. When he gets on a plane, it’s common for him to strike up a conversation with his seatmate or anyone else nearby. By the time the plane lands, it’s not unusual for them to have become Facebook buddies at the very least.
For some reason I don’t have a lot of chats on airplanes. Often my seatmates are engrossed in a book or electronics and don’t appear to welcome conversation. I have yet to make a Facebook friend on a plane.
This doesn’t bother me very much. I am armed against boredom when I get on an aircraft. I have my Kindle, my iPad, and sometimes a print book to keep me company if I need some way to pass the time being stuck in a seat and not able to move around much.
I even have my laptop but I have to be desperate to break it out, because there is almost no room for it on the tiny tray table I get. Since I generally fly the cheapest class (I’ve flown first class exactly once in my life, and doing so again is on my bucket list) I don’t have much room to mess around with, and my laptop would eat it all up.
I say all this to say that in general I don’t have a lot of interaction on flights. Do I notice other people? Sure, but my attention is usually drawn to the tiny and cute fliers (read: babies) and in general I’m not spending time checking out my fellow passengers.
Evidently, I’m missing something if an article I found at www.foxnews.com is to be believed. Delta airlines and Coca-Cola came up with what someone thought would be a neat idea – give a passenger a chance to give their “plane crush” their name and phone number.
I am not kidding. According to the article, napkins the airline provided (you know, those small cocktail napkins they hand out with your drinks) had the Diet Coke logo on them and the following written on one side: “because you’re on a plane full of interesting people and hey … you never know,” On the other side was, “be a little old school, write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know …” with places for your name and phone number.
Well, to the surprise of Coca Cola and Delta, a lot of people didn’t take the instructions in the spirit they were given. “Creepy” was a word often used to describe them. While some people went out of their way to say they didn’t take offense, they were in a minority.
Me? Let me put it this way: If someone on a flight came up to me and handed me their name and number and said, “You’re my plane crush. Call me,” I’d be uneasy. I’d probably flash my wedding ring at them and explain that I’m already taken. If they persisted, I’d find a way to get far away from them. I’m a one-man woman, thank you very much.
Admitting they’d “missed the mark” with the napkins, Delta began removing them last month. Coca Cola is redesigning them. So if you have a plane crush and want to get word to them about it, you’ll have to find another way. Just don’t approach me on it. Unless you want to buy one of my books. Then, I’m all ears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.