In my seventh grade civics class, my teacher, Mason Whidden, taught me the proper etiquette of a formal debate. He taught us to always allow the other side to fully express their views on the debated issue as they would allow us to speak ours. After the other person finished, you must begin by saying “I see what you are saying” then explain your counterargument.
Personal attacks or belittling was never allowed and would destroy our grade. It was a very specific manner of debating and my class was held to it.
Three years later, I look back to this etiquette and compare it to the debate style the common person uses today. Frankly, they contrast each other massively. While the proper debate etiquette focused on the ideas both sides had, today’s society seems to always want to attack the other person’s character.
While sometimes questioning a person’s character is justified, many people seem to want to take it to another level. This behavior has the potential to drag American democracy to a new low and it needs to be addressed. Name calling should be kept on the playground and replaced with factual claims.
The topic of today’s column was addressed in a previous column titled “The Problem with the Democratic Party”. In this column, I mentioned the fact that the Democratic platform has shifted from facts and solutions to belittling the other side of the debate. However, I did not mention the fact that people of all political views are guilty of this.
Both sides of the aisle are so quick to attack the other side with false claims about the other person that it is becoming ridiculous. This behavior is dragging our democracy down and a reason some people have given up on American politics.
The name calling and belittling is slowly turning political debates into elementary school arguments. In turn, most people are relatively clueless as to what the issue really is or who a candidate truly is. A huge example of this is when President Donald Trump was elected. Many people are so quick to say that he is a terrible president, but only support it with the statement “He is a racist.” While it is a fault in his character, this cannot be the only basis to support your side in a debate.
The best way to counter the trend we are beginning to see in American politics is to stick to the facts in a discussion. We as a nation need to stop the name calling and belittlement and defend our side with proven facts. It is getting to be too many people that get the word “crazy” put in front of their name. Everyone has the right to form their own opinions, regardless of whether or not we agree with them. Simply because we do not agree with them does not mean they are crazy or less educated than we are.
By making sure everyone sticks to the facts, we stay informed as a nation and can make wiser choices based on these facts.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.^p
