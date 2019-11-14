SEBRING — Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of when the east/west border opened after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and people crossed freely.
This week marks the time when East and West Germans, separated for a generation, started the long process of reunification, which has left economic scars even today.
Donna Wasson, who taught at the time in a Berlin primary school for children of both American military and German civilians, recalls that the reunification not only showed stark differences between the two cultures, but also between the two systems.
Many Berliners and East Germans had lived inside those borders their whole lives before the Wall reopened on Nov. 9, 1989, Wasson said.
Closed off
The Berlin Wall and East German border walls had stood for 28 years, erected in August 1961 as Russians closed borders between the sections of Germany and Berlin that it controlled, and those areas controlled by World War II allies.
Constructed almost overnight, it was a response to a mass exodus of 2.5 million Germans seeking western freedom and opportunity. Miles of concrete included electric fences, barbed wire, watchtowers, searchlights, guards and loaded weapons.
The sectors were created May 8, 1945, after the war ended, with the intention that Germany be reunited soon.
Wasson recalls the Wall’s fall started in September 1989, after Hungary removed its fortifications along the border with Austria, but she didn’t know it then.
“I was asked if I thought the Wall would fall. I said, ‘Absolutely not,’” Wasson said. “It was a formidable barrier.”
At the Brandenburg Gate, it sat 10 feet tall and 10 feet wide. When she and other Berliners would climb atop the Wall in the following weeks, they could stand six to eight people deep.
The few times she visited East Berlin, which West Berliners could do while East Berliners could not cross, she found people with assured jobs and housing, but little freedom.
“The streets were quiet,” Wasson said. “There was no exchange of ideas on the street.”
If you visited someone and went out to dinner, conversation was superficial, she said.
School children there sat in rows instead of in groups, with militaristic discipline, Wasson said. Technical training was for factories or farms.
Goods were not readily available, whether cars — people waited on a list for 15 years to get a Trabant car with its clunky dashboard gear shift — or simple things like food.
When East Berlin students did finally get to visit her school, “they devoured the fruit [snacks] on the table.”
They didn’t get produce as often as West Berlin could, she said, even with West Berlin buried deep within East Germany.
Opened up
When the border opened, East German teachers had to relearn their jobs and develop new lesson plans, Wasson said.
“They didn’t have anything to obey,” Wasson said. “They had to think for themselves.”
On Oct. 3, 1990, Germany reunified. Wasson said, within 10 years, companies invested in the former East Germany, including a jet engine manufacturer that hired up a huge number of people in and around Zehlendorf, just south of Berlin.
Also, Germany soon didn’t have any used cars, Wasson said, because former East Germans bought up everything on the market. Anything other than a Trabant.
Mindsets
In West Berlin, “you could ride your bike at 3 o’clock in the morning,” Wasson said.
She felt safe, with a caveat: “Everyone was under this understanding that we were not completely free,” Wasson said. “We were living in occupied land.”
Border checkpoints remained strict crossings until the Wall fell, she said. Anyone could be searched and anything confiscated, including East German money she planned to give to friends in East Berlin.
That same month, November 1989, was the 51st anniversary of KristallNacht, the night of broken glass when Jewish-owned businesses in Berlin and other German cities were vandalized and/or burned.
“It was so powerful to walk through the streets with [everything] dark with candles, and we walked quietly,” Wasson said.
Germany, in 1990, was allowed to finish healing from World War II. However, Wasson said the Holocaust and East Germany remain reminders of what happens under tyranny.
“When you take away basic human rights, it begins by looking at somebody and thinking their difference disgusts you,” Wasson said.
It is prevented by embracing the small differences, she said.
