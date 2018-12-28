Watch out for those extra costs as they can add up quickly. That pink drink with the umbrella you are offered as you board are usually not free. They can cost $10-12 each.
Upon embarkation, you will be issued a cash-less card, which acts as a credit card. No cash is used on most ships, except in the casino. Every time you purchase something, you sign a receipt and the costs are added to your card.
Keep track of what you spend or you could have a big shock on the last day when they quietly slide your final check-out cost bill under your door. Some people have been reckless with their spending and find their end-of-cruise costs exceed the cost of the cruise.
Spa and salon treatments are a treat, but can be costly. Be sure you understand the payment structure before booking. Beware as some lines aggressively push you to purchase their beauty products to take home.
Specialty dining options are a nice change and great for a special occasion, but they can be pricy as well. The food on most ships is very good in the main dining areas, but specialty dining is an enjoyable experience.
Every time you turn around someone is taking your photo or a video. Photographers are plentiful on the ships as well as when you dock in port. Beware that these photos are very expensive with a 5-by-7 costing up to $20 each. Take your own photos most of the time and perhaps purchase a special group photo to record your memories.
If you absolutely can’t get away from Facebook or other forms of social media, most lines offer access packages. Some are for internet and others are just for social media. Remember that cell phone calls are costly and that expensive roaming fees apply.
Gratuities
Most cruise lines automatically apply a daily gratuity fee to your account. This fee is usually about $15 per day but can vary depending on more expensive cruise lines. This amount is mainly split between your cabin stewards and dining room team.
You can elect to have this taken off of your account and extend gratuities individually. You can also leave the gratuities on your account and offer additional compensation to those staff members who made your vacation more enjoyable.
When you order beverages (soda, alcoholic beverages, specialty coffees, etc.), a gratuity is automatically added to the bill. You will see that listed on the receipt you sign and can add an extra amount if you wish.
Loyalty Perks
Many cruise lines reward frequent cruisers. Some lines have private lounges with beverages and snacks for those with high loyally levels (usually in a color-coded hierarchy) for those waiting for embarkation. They will have a private check-in area away from the masses and are the first to board. Priority/VIP passengers can access their cabin hours before everyone else so they can settle in and relax.
Once onboard, the perks vary from additional ship board or casino credits, free specialty dining, priority for exiting the ship in ports, VIP line at the purser’s desk, priority dining room reservations, free drinks, free gifts, free bottled water, complimentary snacks delivered to your cabin each evening and more. Check your favorite cruise line for details on what they offer.
If your cruise line is a publicly traded company, check to see if they offer additional benefits to stockholders. For example, if you own at least 100 shares of Carnival Cruise Line stock you get a shipboard credit of up to $250 per cruise depending on the length of the sailing.
Editor’s note: This is the fourth part of a series on the basics of taking a cruise. Next week, different activities will be discussed.
