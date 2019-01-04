You can check online at the cruise site to see the ports of call that are planned. Bear in mind that sometimes these change. A windy rain storm will make tender crossing unsafe. Tenders are used in some ports where the ship is unable to dock, usually due to the size of the ship.
Many lines let you reserve your space on the excursions online (these are not included in your cruise fare). They will list the amount of activity required (easy walking, heavy climbing, stairs, etc.) so you can select one that fits your situation.
You can also wait until you get on ship, but sometimes popular excursions sell out quickly. Some people opt for arranging their own excursions with a private company. Please note that if you are late getting back to ship and went out on your own, the ship will not wait for you. If you are on a ship sponsored trip, they will.
You may decide to stay onboard and enjoy the activities, relax by the pool or just enjoy a quiet day. Some people do this if they are frequent cruisers and have visited a port many times (like Nassau). Whatever you decide, make sure you have fun.
Daily activities
A ship is a place where you can sit in an elegant library with your morning coffee and read the paper or a good book. You can also sit outside on deck or on your balcony and enjoy the warm gentle breezes. Or you can do some fun things with people you probably will never see again, so let your hair down and party!
Daytime activities are offered in different locations around the ship. Check your ship’s daily newsletter that outlines everything that you can do if you so choose. Trivia contests, adult scavenger hunts, men’s hairy chest contest, dancing lessons, cooking demonstrations, art auctions, liquor tastings, bingo, jewelry seminars, the list goes on.
In the evening, there are numerous lounges with music, karaoke and dancing. There is usually a big Las Vegas type show in the main lounge. Some ships have a comedy club with family friendly shows early in the evening and adult humor late at night. And, there is always the ‘ching, ching’ of the casino, beckoning you to try your luck.
Shopping
Shopping is a big deal on any cruise, especially with jewelry, watches and electronics. Your shopping can be on board the ship in a variety of gift and souvenir shops or in elegant and expensive jewelry stores.
Many lines will lure you in with seminars, free unset gems and raffle tickets. If you plan on considering a jewelry purchase, do your homework before sailing. Even with the so called 40 percent discount pricing some claim, prices may be better at home or even in a store in port.
If you decide to purchase jewelry see if your line offers a guarantee. Some provide you with a list of preferred stores (in the islands Diamonds International and Columbian Emeralds International are frequently on the list). If a purchase is made from a preferred store, you complete a form and the ship will guarantee your purchase. Check to see how long the guarantee is valid as it varies.
Other stores in port may appear on the list as well including Del Sol (color changing clothing and accessories), Cariloha (everything made of bamboo) and Tanzanite International (home of tanzanite jewelry).
Excursions
While it may sound like a better deal to rent a car and go off on your own in a foreign port, here is a word of caution. If you do not get back to the ship before the sailing time, you will be left in a foreign port. Always keep your watch on ships time unless told otherwise.
Most lines do everything they can to check and double check before leaving, but they can’t wait for you to mosey on back to ship whenever you like. Your family, passport, money, etc. will sail with the boat. People are checked out and back in again electronically using your card (which is for purchases and is also your room key).
Now, back to excursions and another word of caution. If you book an excursion through the ship and the tour is late getting back to the ship, they will not sail without you. If you take a private taxi and are late, they will not wait. You’re on your own.
If you do decide to rough it on your own, remember to leave plenty of time to get back to the ship. Accidents on backroads are not uncommon nor are those in the main part of town. Vehicles tend to be old and unreliable as transportation. Make sure you have extra cash with you in case you need alternate transportation back to the ship.
You can view excursions offered on your ship by checking the cruise line website or reviewing the booklet you will get when on board. Usually there are cruise port talks that cover excursions, providing an overview of what is offered.
Be sure to check the level of exertion if you have health limitations and check the type of clothing and shoes that are suggested.
Whatever you choose, be aware of your surroundings and have fun!
Children
Before you book a cruise with small children, make sure that line has activates that are age appropriate. Some lines do not cater to children and you many find yourself watching your kids and not being able to enjoy adult activities.
Some lines, Carnival for example, does cater to children. That have Camp Ocean for the little ones, Circle “C” and Club O2 youth programs. They have dedicated club-like areas that provide age appropriate friends and fun with trained youth counselors.
Some of their boats feature Dr. Seuss characters. The Seuss-A-Palooza Parade and Story Time is a popular family event. Check your cruise line for what they have to offer your children and you’ll all have a great time.
Remember, there are some area on the ship that are “for adults only”. They include, but are not limited to:
• The casino (this is strictly enforced due to regulations).
• Adults only decks (like the “serenity deck” – outside relaxation area, sometimes with a private pool, cabanas and Jacuzzi).
• Adult comedy shows (many lines also offer family friendly shows early in the evening).
•Spa areas (on some ships).
•Private lounges (on some ships).
Check your cruise line before sailing so you understand what areas are for “adults only” if you sailing with children.
Editor’s note: This is the fifth part of a series on the basics of taking a cruise. Next week, we will wrap it up with debarkation and tips from travelers.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.