AVON PARK — County officials are still working with the property owners of Crystal Lake Club regarding the type of fence to put along Sebring Parkway Phase 3.
Residents and the Homeowners Association are still not in the loop on those conversations, according to participants at Tuesday’s town hall meeting in Avon Park.
The county originally planned to install field fence — a simple fence of wire strung between wood posts that stands 4 feet high.
Residents want a 6-foot-tall chainlink fence, which would deter trespassing into people’s backyards where they abut the roadway.
County Commissioner Don Elwell, who led the meeting, said the goal for the county was to come in under budget in order to install the higher, thicker fence.
Right now the county is still budgeting for the field fence. Howerton said the upgraded fence would be $30,000, total.
“This is a lot of money, but not in that total it’s not,” said Elwell, referencing the $11.92 million price tag for Phase 3, projected via PowerPoint presentation at the meeting. “When you look at that much, hopefully, we’re going to come in under. That’s still the goal.”
“Trust me, I’m asking this question an awful lot,” Elwell told Crystal Lake residents at the meeting.
“I want to mention, we are having security issues,” said one resident. “(People) coming in, stealing golf carts — that kind of stuff.”
It would be “very nice,” residents said, if they can get the 6-foot fence in place.
Unfortunately, Elwell said, county officials will not know if the extra $30,000 is there until the road gets completed, several months away.
Elwell said the Board of County Commission will probably ask for an update on Phase 3 by the end of the next fiscal quarter, in approximately two months.
It was April 2 last year when county officials met with residents at a Crystal Lake Homeowners Association meeting about the 6-foot chainlink fence concession.
That was already too late for Karen Lambert Fields. She and a neighbor — both living on the east border of the community — lost golf carts to thieves that week.
There wasn’t then and still isn’t a barrier — other than boxwood shrubs — between them and the right of way for the nearly-complete four-lane divided road and multi-use path.
At 4.3 miles on each side of the road — nine miles total — pasture wire fence costs $300,000, Elwell said. Chainlink is twice that cost.
For now, it’s only planned for Crystal Lake and other concerned adjacent residents.
If residents want a privacy fence or tall fence with razor wire, Elwell suggested at the time for homeowners and park owners to help with the additional cost.
On June 4 this year, a couple along Phase 3 asked the county to upgrade their fence. Jonathan Fuller and Andrea Hendricks wanted an 8-foot wood privacy fence.
The County Commission wouldn’t pay for that, but did agree to pay the same amount that the county would have spent on a field fence at that site
By agreement with the county, Fuller and Hendricks will have to put the fence on their property — off the right of way — tie their fence into the field fence the county installs along Sebring Parkway Phase 3, maintain their part of the fence, and replace it when it wears out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.