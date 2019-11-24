This home is located at 1504 Willow Dale in Sebring, a 55-plus active adult community. It is priced at $219,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Need space for two cars plus a boat? You’ll have that and more in this two-bedroom, two-bath, fully furnished home with an oversized three-car garage.
As you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice the extensive immaculate landscaping surrounding this home. Pride of ownership is evident everywhere.
Step inside to be greeted by the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The living room/dining room combination is open to the kitchen separated by a tiled breakfast bar allowing the cooks in the family to be a part of the gathering. The white cabinets and front arched window make the kitchen bright and cheery. There’s a built-in desk, pantry and a center island with a veggie sink.
The living and dining room combination, at approximately 15-by-27-foot, offers you plenty of options for your furniture layout. The vaulted ceiling and transom-style windows with plantation shutters give this home an even more open feel. Behind the living room is a Florida-style family room. This additional living space could be used as an office or just a quiet place to read or watch TV. It opens to the 21-by-15-foot private pavered courtyard patio.
The owner’s suite at 13-by-18-foot offers plenty of room for a sitting area and boasts two walk-in closets for plenty of storage space. The owner’s bath has white cabinets with double sink and large shower. There is a good sized guest bedroom and bath. This room would also make a great office, craft or exercise room.
Other features of this move-in ready home include 2016 roof, plenty of storage, well irrigation, solar hot water heater and plantation shutters. You’ll enjoy the company of friends and neighbors while at the community center with heated pool and shuffleboard courts.
Located just minutes from shopping and restaurants, this well-maintained furnished home offers 1,605 square feet of air-conditioned living space and 2,715 total square footage.
To schedule your private showing of this lovely home call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net, or see their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com. MLS 270248
