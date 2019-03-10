Isn’t it interesting that Donald Trump threatened to sue any school he ever attended if they released his school records to the public. Why would he do that? Is it because he was such a poor student and his grades were so low it would be an embarrassment to him if revealed?
Just wondering.
Larry Power
Sebring
