By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Eric T. Zwayer, Highlands County tax collector, estimates his office handles 30,000 driver’s license transactions per year.
At least some of those come in from out of county, as far away as Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange and Polk counties.
“I see it all the time,” Zwayer said. “They come here because they like the service we provide.”
On one recent Friday, in-and-out times ran approximately eight minutes, he said, versus several hours some customers said it takes at their local offices.
“When I’m out front, working, I talk to them directly,” Zwayer said. “They say they have to take a day off (in their counties).”
Highlands County will allow out-of-county residents to handle state-level transactions, such as a driver’s license or car title transfer, Zwayer said.
People plan a day trip and make it part of their visit.
Also, customers have said they like the friendly, helpful demeanor of his staff.
When asked if he sees visitors from closer Florida Heartland counties, such as DeSoto, Hardee or Okeechobee, Zwayer said he doesn’t, at least not in the numbers from other counties.
Those counties’ offices, he said, also have a helpful, cheerful attitude toward customers.
When he can, Zwayer puts priority on local customers, such as those coming in to pay a property tax bill.
State-level transactions, the kind out-of-county visitors have, tend to take longer, but he tries to make their wait as short as possible.
He also sees a monetary advantage.
“The fees we collect (mostly) stay in the county,” Zwayer said. “And a lot of times, they say they’re going out to lunch afterward.”
This phenomenon came as news to Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council.
“You know, we go to these conferences, and talk a lot about golf tourism and other forms. I have not heard anything about customer service tourism,” Hartt said. “That’s good news, obviously.”
She wasn’t sure how that would be measured. Zwayer’s office tracks transactions for both his and state records, but not all businesses track out-of-county day visitors.
Hartt said she would reach out to state-level counterparts and learn what they have heard.
“Looks like we’ll need to get our (Highlands County) Travel Guide into the Tax Collector’s Office,” Hartt said.
