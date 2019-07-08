Fourth of July! 14 of us had reservations, made on July 9, to have dinner and watch the fireworks at a local restuarant in Sebring. When we arrived on time, seven of us had already been seated at a big table. When the rest of us arrived, we saw two tables for four near the big table. When we moved the tables together and closer to the big table, the manager came out telling us to put them back. I was surprised because it involved a space of about 10 square feet. So I said maybe we should go elsewhere, and without even asking to discuss it, he yelled at us to “just go, then!”
It was 7 p.m. so we cooled down, put the tables back, and sat down for dinner. This manager, who was acting strangely ... fidgety and quick-tempered for no apparent reason ... came out, smirking, and in front of everyone loudly said, "Oh, so you're staying now?" I admit, I answered with a clip in my voice, "Yes, we decided to stay." At that point, he turned red-faced and yelled at us all to leave. And right now!
He lost hundreds of dollars in business, present and future, and the poor servers didn't get the accompanying tip. We went to another restaurant, Cody's Original Roadhouse, that welcomed us, even with the short notice, where we had a wonderful dinner and a good time.
We are senior citizens, with all our kids and their spouses. We aren't in the habit of causing trouble. We had a pleasant and fun time at Cody's and watched the fireworks from the beach on the lake. So all told, it was a good night despite the glitch.
Needless to say, and sadly, the restaurant lost 14 customers ... all because of a manager who hasn’t learned how to converse civilly with paying customers. Sebring deserves better than that.
Kathy Rabatie
Sebring
I'd love to know which place this was but I know it can't be printed. There is plenty of good eats in this area and I'm glad you salvaged a good evening. The Roadhouse is noisy but the food is very good as is the service.
