By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A cyclist apparently made a left turn into the side of a passing car Thursday morning, sending the rider to a local hospital.
The man, whose name and age were not available at press time, reportedly was riding his black road bicycle at or just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, heading northbound on Brunns Road.
Jenna Miller was driving herself and two male colleagues northbound on Brunns Road.
The cyclist, she said, was riding with traffic — which is the proper way to ride — when her red 2014 Toyota Corolla approached from behind him.
She swung around him to pass him, and then felt a thump, she said.
He apparently tried to turn left onto Burning Tree Circle in the Woodhaven Estates mobile home park. Miller thinks he didn’t see her.
The impact sent the man to the ground, where his hat fell off and he may have sustained injury. Highlands County Emergency Medical Services transported him from the scene.
West Sebring Fire Department also responded to the scene, as did the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to provide traffic control and the Florida Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident.
Officially, the investigation is still open and no one has been called at fault nor cited in the wreck.
