PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

At left, a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy speaks with a motorist and her passengers as they also talk with a Florida state trooper Thursday morning on Brunns Road. According to Jenna Miller, far right, she and the two men were northbound in a red 2014 Toyota Corolla, and had just passed a northbound cyclist at Burning Tree Circle, when the cyclist decided to turn left and hit their right rear fender. Highlands County EMS transported the cyclist for treatment of injuries.