Cynthia Lee West, of Santa Fe, New Mexico was born April 2, 1947 in Hobbs, New Mexico. She passed away Jan. 16, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Birdie West and her sister, Mona Sonnamaker. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Bill Sonnamaker of Ocala, Florida.
Cindy graduated from Hobbs High School in 1964, attended Mills College in Oakland, California and Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. Cindy spent over 30 years as a lobbyist in Santa Fe and will be missed by many friends and colleagues.
Services are pending.
