Some years ago, when my 38-year-old son was a young lad of 8 years old, we went for a Saturday morning flight in the Cessna 152 I owned at the time. The two-place plane was a dream to fly and I enjoyed taking Mike for flights and seeing our town from a perspective only eagles enjoyed.
The normal procedure was to take a booster seat for him to help him see over the instrument panel and out the window. For some reason this day, the booster set was in another vehicle back home miles away from the airport. The flight would not be cancelled, and we would press on.
As we were flying, Mike asked over the intercom if he could fly the plane. We had done this before, and I loved to see the thrill in his eyes as he took control. Today was different as he could hardly see over the instrument panel and could not see the horizon since he sat so low in the seat. It is difficult to keep a plane straight and level if you cannot see the horizon out the front windshield. So, I showed him where the artificial horizon was on the panel and how the little airplane silhouette indicated if we were level, climbing, or descending. He nodded and said, “I got it Dad.”
I told him we were going to do something: “Make a complete circle and come out in the same direction we were going now.” I showed him the gyro-compass and the indication of “W,” which meant West or 270 degrees. As I gave him the controls, I asked him to watch the artificial horizon and put the plane in a shallow left turn and keep turning until we came back to the big ”W.” Now here is the deal for you non-pilots: As a plane banks or turns right or left, the wings are still lifting as it would in straight and level flight, but now it is not flying level because gravity is pulling the plane down. Solution? Pull back on the control yoke as you are in the turn to keep the plane at the same altitude. The longer you are in the turn, the more back pressure you need to apply to the yoke.
This is a standard flight training maneuver for pilots. They are often asked to demonstrate it when they take their bi-annual review check ride. Doing a full circle and coming out on the same heading, a new pilot would be lucky to keep a plane within 200 feet of the original altitude at the beginning of the turn.
So, here is little 8-year-old Mike, using only the instruments to make his turn. My hands are entirely off, and the only thing I am doing is saying to him “Keep pulling back.” He can’t see over the panel to the front and barely out the window. His eyes are glued on the artificial horizon and the gyrocompass. He keeps the plane in an even turn, comes out dead center on the original heading, and doesn’t lose 50 feet of altitude. He levels out and says to me “Did I do good Dad?” I was speechless for a moment or two. This kid just nailed it using only the instruments. “Yes Mike, you did really good!”
I share this event many times when I am leading a training session on some new task or process that for some reason the audience feels is difficult and a challenge to accomplish. Mike didn’t know this was a difficult maneuver that many struggle to master. He did just what he was told to do and was coached through the process. He did it on his own.
How many times in life do we make the judgement that something will be hard to do even before we try it? We defeat ourselves before we start. So, the next time you start something you feel may be a challenge, have confidence, follow the instructions, and trust the process. The hurdle you may need to overcome might just be your own attitude. Just keep pulling back on the yoke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.