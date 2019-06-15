SEBRING — Ask a father around Highlands County what they want for Father’s Day, and you might get the answer of a new tool or “toy.”
A backyard grill would count as both.
However, the ones who spoke with the Highlands News-Sun on Friday said they don’t really want gifts — certainly not a new necktie.
They want something free and priceless that doesn’t come from a store.
Author and columnist Harvey McKay said, “You can't own it, but you can use it. You can't keep it, but you can spend it. Once you've lost it you can never get it back.” Fathers want the same thing their kids want from them: Time.
Sgt. Mostyn Mullins of Lake Placid Police Department said he and his 27-year-old son, Braden, have always enjoyed watching movies, all the time — “Whatever he says.”
Some have been scary. Some are kids' movies.
Mostly they watch Marvel and D.C. movies: Films about heroes.
Frank Nelson, construction manager for Highlands County Habitat for Humanity, said he and his two boys, 24-year-old Zachary and 19-year-old Tristan, have spent time barbecuing or going on outings, such as miniature golf or Universal Studios in Orlando.
"That's the most important thing," he said: "The time I got to spend with them."
Most recently, they went “ziplining” at Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park. I combines a zipline trail with an obstacle course.
“Each level is a little bit harder,” Nelson said.
When asked if it resembled a video game, like Donkey Kong, Nelson laughed.
“A little bit,” he said.
Lt. Clay Kinslow with Highlands County Animal Services spoke to the Highlands News-Sun from New York City, a trip promised to his 24-year-old daughter, Anslee, for college graduation. She and her mother were busy getting coffee from a shop in the lobby of Rockefeller Center.
The couple also has a 21-year-old son, Wyatt, in college now.
“My whole family knows I don’t want material things,” Kinslow said. “I just want to spend the day together.”
They saw the 911 Memorial at the World Trade Center, had just done “Top of the Rock” — the observatory atop of Rockefeller Center — and had done tours of the Hudson River and the city by boat and bus, respectively.
They also did a search for pizza and found six restaurants inside a 900-foot radius.
“Material things are not that important to me,” Kinslow said. “As far as the best gift? Just that: Spending time.”
County Administrator Randy Vosburg has three sons, 17-year-old Frankie, 15-year-old David and 6-year-old Trent.
They have given homemade/handmade cards and gifts. Those are the things you keep, Vosburg said, but he makes sure they spend Father's Day together and have dinner together that night.
"Dinner is big in our house," Vosburg said. "Everybody sits every day at our house."
Scott Mann, chief of West Sebring Fire Department, has four children with his wife, Tabitha: 13-year-old McKaylah, 6-year-old Jackson and 3-year-old twins Kinley and Kelsey.
“Each child is a gift. The biggest (gift) is to see my parents interact with my children, to see how they love and nourish them,” Scott Mann said. “It lets me see how they were with us, because when we were young, we didn’t ‘see’ that.”
Scott Mann thanks the Lord for blessing him and his wife with four children, to see them enjoy life and spend time with them.
Garrett Roberts, general counsel for the Sheriff’s Office, just got his first child with his wife Desiree. Tanner arrived May 29: 10 pounds and 8 ounces of joy.
It’s not been easy, of course. In less than three weeks, Roberts said he’s run the gamut of baby vomit, but that doesn’t seem to phase him.
“It’s been amazing. It’s so much fun being a dad,” Roberts said. “It’s the biggest honor I’ve had in my life.”
Roberts said he took a week and a half off to help his wife during those first days at home, trying to spend as much time as possible with their son.
“To be a father, to be able to father a child, spend time with him and see the joy that you both created,” Roberts said, “that you two have created a miracle: It has been the greatest honor.”
Jack Richie, 85-year-old former county commissioner has four children of his own, ages 52-60. The “kids” together have given him eight grandchildren, ages 18-25 now.
From those grand-kids, Richie counts two great-grandchildren: 5 and 2.
“Oh goodness, there’s been a lot of them over a long time. The togetherness of the family and the love of the children and grand-kids and now two great-grandchildren,” Richie said: “It’s a tremendous gift by God.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.