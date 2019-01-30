SEBRING — Grant applications went out Monday night for road projects that the County Commission ranked for priority last week.
Among them is the Daffodil Street extension, a mile-long new road construction from Lake Crews Road in Leisure Lakes south to Catfish Creek Road in Placid Lakes, a connection that could save emergency responders 20 minutes of driving.
Right now, an ambulance responding to Leisure Lakes, the subdivision south of the Jack Creek area west and northwest of Lake June, would either run from the Placid Lakes Fire Department or the DeSoto City Fire Department and would take 25 minutes, said Bill Miller of Leisure Lakes Property Owners Civic Association Inc.
If it came from Placid Lakes, it would have to circle Lake Placid lake, an approximate 14-mile route.
With the extension, he said, it would take five minutes, Miller said.
It’s on the Highlands County 2023-24 Capital Financial Strategy, formerly called the Capital Improvement Plan, where roads, buildings, vehicles and other infrastructure improvements get listed for each budget year.
However, it doesn’t have any dollar amount assigned to it. It all depends on how much County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. can get from the Florida Department of Transportation’s County Incentive Grant Program (CIGP), a matching grant program.
County commissioners listed it as a third-place priority last Tuesday, behind repaving the 20-year-old Sebring Parkway Phase 1.
Miller, whose association members were “90 percent” in favor, said the project has been in the works for years, but hasn’t happened yet.
“It doesn’t seem to get enough priority to get it done,” Miller said.
Howerton said it’s been on the financial strategy [plan] several times.
“(Commissioners) kept saying we don’t need it, so it got cut,” Howerton said.
The new commission raised the priority from Howerton’s suggestion of fifth to third. Commissioner Arlene Tuck, a Lake Placid resident, wanted it first.
Even if FDOT approves the money, it would still be five years out.
“We got a lot of requests to do it,” Howerton said.
Not the least of which was Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor. He said he inherited the Daffodil Street request from “day one” of his hire last year. There were certain issues in discussion.
“That’s one of them,” Bashoor said.
Anecdotally, it would cut response time and allow the two fire departments to support each other.
Howerton estimates the cost of the road at just less than $1.72 million, which would include the cost of right of way; planning, development and engineering studies (PD&E); environmental surveys; laying road base for a two-lane road; installing drainage structures; paving, signs and lane stripes.
Howerton told commissioners he hopes to buy the right of way for approximately $10,000 per acre. He’ll need between 10-12 acres, he said.
He also hopes the route is “cleaner” of listed species than that of other recent road projects, like Sebring Parkway Phase 3. Daffodil Street threads between Lake June-in-Winter Scrub State Park to the east and active citrus groves to the west.
The road would also include a multi-use path that would connect with a path on Catfish Creek Road and lead all the way into downtown Lake Placid, Howerton said.
“I always look at roads that I wish were paved,” Bashoor said.
Another project he likes from a public safety standpoint is Sebring Parkway Phase 4.
Shelved years ago for its $4 million price tag, its funds were re-allocated to Phase 3. However, Bashoor said it would allow not only West Sebring Fire Department to respond easier to incidents on Arbuckle Creek Road, it would allow garbage trucks, in route to the Highlands County Landfill on Arbuckle Creek Road, to stay off of tight, two-lane connector roads like State Road 17 and Home Avenue.
He understands the need for Phase 3, from an economic development perspective, but from a public safety standpoint, Bashoor said he would give priority to Phase 4.
